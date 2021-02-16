Rhode Island 91, Dayton 89, 2OT

DAYTON (11-6)
Amzil 3-11 0-1 6, Tshimanga 2-2 1-2 5, Crutcher 7-18 8-11 22, Watson 6-14 1-4 16, Weaver 0-5 0-0 0, Nwokeji 9-10 9-11 29, Chatman 2-4 3-6 7, Blakney 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 30-67 24-37 89.
RHODE ISLAND (9-12)
Walker 3-11 3-6 10, Makhe.Mitchell 6-12 4-8 16, Leggett 6-8 1-2 18, Russell 4-17 12-16 20, Sheppard 7-12 2-3 17, Martin 2-7 2-3 6, Harris 2-5 0-0 4, Betrand 0-3 0-0 0, D.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-76 24-38 91.
Halftime_Dayton 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Dayton 5-26 (Watson 3-7, Nwokeji 2-2, Blakney 0-1, Chatman 0-2, Crutcher 0-4, Weaver 0-4, Amzil 0-6), Rhode Island 7-26 (Leggett 5-7, Sheppard 1-2, Walker 1-4, Harris 0-1, D.Johnson 0-1, Betrand 0-2, Russell 0-4, Martin 0-5). Fouled Out_Tshimanga, Nwokeji, Chatman, Makhe.Mitchell. Rebounds_Dayton 42 (Nwokeji 10), Rhode Island 48 (Makhe.Mitchell 12). Assists_Dayton 14 (Crutcher 5), Rhode Island 16 (Russell 7). Total Fouls_Dayton 27, Rhode Island 24.
