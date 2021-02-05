On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Rhode Island looks for home win vs UMass

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 6:30 am
1 min read
      

UMass (6-4, 5-2) vs. Rhode Island (9-10, 6-6)

Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island looks for its seventh straight win over UMass at Thomas M. Ryan Center. The last victory for the Minutemen at Rhode Island was a 73-68 win on Feb. 9, 2014.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: UMass’ Carl Pierre, Javohn Garcia and Ronnie DeGray III have collectively accounted for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 42 percent of all Minutemen points over the last five games.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Rams have allowed only 66 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 72.3 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jeremy Sheppard has directly created 43 percent of all Rhode Island field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Minutemen have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Rams. Rhode Island has 38 assists on 70 field goals (54.3 percent) across its past three matchups while UMass has assists on 38 of 60 field goals (63.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Minutemen have averaged 25.3 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 Geodesign Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Kathleen Hicks, first woman to serve as Deputy Secretary of Defense, arrives at Pentagon