Richmond, St. Louis meet in conference play

Richmond (13-5, 6-3) vs. Saint Louis (11-5, 4-4)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond visits Saint Louis in an A10 matchup. Each team last played this past Tuesday. Richmond won 79-65 at home against UMass, while Saint Louis fell to VCU on the road, 67-65.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Jordan Goodwin, Javonte Perkins and Hasahn French have collectively accounted for 51 percent of all Saint Louis scoring this season and 58 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Richmond, Grant Golden, Blake Francis, Jacob Gilyard and Nathan Cayo have combined to account for 70 percent of all Richmond scoring.GIFTED GOODWIN: Goodwin has connected on 30.2 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 61.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Saint Louis has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71.7 points while giving up 58.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Billikens have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Spiders. Saint Louis has an assist on 44 of 74 field goals (59.5 percent) across its past three games while Richmond has assists on 42 of 75 field goals (56 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: Saint Louis has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.8 percent this year. That figure is ranked 15th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Richmond stands at just 20.8 percent (ranked 327th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

