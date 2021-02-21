On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Right-hander Aaron Sanchez, Giants reach $4M, one-year deal

By The Associated Press
February 21, 2021 3:58 pm
< a min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Aaron Sanchez finalized a $4 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, giving the club another experienced starter to join Johnny Cueto in the rotation.

The Giants said Sanchez could earn up to $2.5 million more in performance bonuses based on starts: $250,000 each for 16 and 18 starts and $500,000 each for 20, 22, 24 and 26 games started. He has been plagued by injuries in recent years.

The 28-year-old Sanchez hasn’t pitched since 2019, sitting out last year’s shortened season while recovering from surgery on his pitching shoulder. He went 5-14 with a 5.89 ERA over 27 starts and 131 1/3 innings playing for Toronto and Houston.

A 2016 All-Star for the Blue Jays, he made only 20 starts in 2018 and eight starts the year before because of a blister and split fingernail.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The Giants cleared room on the 40-man roster for Sanchez by designating right-hander Trevor Gott for assignment.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Manage Azure Identities and Governance
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Virtual Tech...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing