Right-hander Ben Heller released by New York Yankees

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 6:04 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Ben Heller was released by the New York Yankees on Friday, two days after he was designated for assignment to open a roster spot for reliever Darren O’Day.

A 29-year-old right-hander, Heller had a 3.00 ERA in six innings over six relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Heller is 2-0 with a 2.59 ERA in 31 relief appearances over four seasons.

He agreed on Dec. 2 to a contract paying $625,000 while in the the major leagues that included $225,000 in guaranteed money.

___

