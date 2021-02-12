Robert Morris 88, Oakland 82, 2OT

OAKLAND (8-16)
Oladapo 8-11 9-12 25, Parrish 6-8 3-4 15, Townsend 2-5 2-3 6, Moore 2-17 4-5 9, R.Williams 7-23 2-3 22, Kangu 0-1 0-0 0, Young 1-2 2-2 5, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0, Lampman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-69 22-29 82.
ROBERT MORRIS (4-11)
Bain 5-8 0-0 12, Spear 6-12 4-7 16, Farris 3-7 0-0 9, Treacy 3-6 2-2 10, J.Williams 2-10 4-4 10, T.Williams 4-7 1-2 10, Wilbon 3-5 0-0 6, Cheeks 5-6 3-10 15, Suemnick 0-1 0-2 0, Ngonadi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 14-27 88.
Halftime_Oakland 40-37. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 8-27 (R.Williams 6-17, Young 1-1, Moore 1-7, Kangu 0-1, Townsend 0-1), Robert Morris 12-25 (Farris 3-6, Bain 2-2, Cheeks 2-3, Treacy 2-4, J.Williams 2-7, T.Williams 1-2, Spear 0-1). Fouled Out_Bain. Rebounds_Oakland 44 (Oladapo 20), Robert Morris 35 (Spear 15). Assists_Oakland 13 (Moore 10), Robert Morris 21 (Treacy 8). Total Fouls_Oakland 20, Robert Morris 20.
