On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Robert Morris 88, Oakland 82, 2OT

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 9:49 pm
< a min read
      

OAKLAND (8-16)

Oladapo 8-11 9-12 25, Parrish 6-8 3-4 15, Townsend 2-5 2-3 6, Moore 2-17 4-5 9, R.Williams 7-23 2-3 22, Kangu 0-1 0-0 0, Young 1-2 2-2 5, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0, Lampman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-69 22-29 82.

ROBERT MORRIS (4-11)

Bain 5-8 0-0 12, Spear 6-12 4-7 16, Farris 3-7 0-0 9, Treacy 3-6 2-2 10, J.Williams 2-10 4-4 10, T.Williams 4-7 1-2 10, Wilbon 3-5 0-0 6, Cheeks 5-6 3-10 15, Suemnick 0-1 0-2 0, Ngonadi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 14-27 88.

Halftime_Oakland 40-37. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 8-27 (R.Williams 6-17, Young 1-1, Moore 1-7, Kangu 0-1, Townsend 0-1), Robert Morris 12-25 (Farris 3-6, Bain 2-2, Cheeks 2-3, Treacy 2-4, J.Williams 2-7, T.Williams 1-2, Spear 0-1). Fouled Out_Bain. Rebounds_Oakland 44 (Oladapo 20), Robert Morris 35 (Spear 15). Assists_Oakland 13 (Moore 10), Robert Morris 21 (Treacy 8). Total Fouls_Oakland 20, Robert Morris 20.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|17 Automated ISR and Battle Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mount Etna erupts near aircraft from Naval Air Station Sigonella