Robertson lifts Eastern Washington over Sacramento St. 94-79

By The Associated Press
February 1, 2021 4:48 pm
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Tyler Robertson had a career-high 20 points as Eastern Washington topped Sacramento State 94-79 on Monday.

Tanner Groves had 17 points for Eastern Washington (6-6, 5-2 Big Sky Conference). Jacob Davison added 14 points, and Jacob Groves had 11 points. EWU posted a season-high 24 assists.

Bryce Fowler had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets (6-5, 4-4). Brandon Davis added 15 points, and Ethan Esposito had 12.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Hornets this season. Eastern Washington defeated Sacramento State 68-60 on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

