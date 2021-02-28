Trending:
Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 2

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 7:47 pm
< a min read
      
Arizona Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 2 4 2 Totals 34 5 11 4
K.Marte 2b 2 1 1 0 R.Tapia lf 2 0 0 1
J.Rojas ss 2 0 0 0 Stamets ss 2 0 1 1
Peralta lf 2 0 1 1 C.Owngs ss 2 0 0 0
Mthisen 3b 0 0 0 0 J.Hnnah rf 2 0 1 1
Escobar 3b 2 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 2 1 1 0
VnMeter 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Wlker 3b 2 0 1 0
Calhoun rf 2 0 1 0 C..Cron dh 3 0 0 0
Frchild rf 1 0 0 0 Hlliard rf 2 1 1 0
N.Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 Con.Joe 1b 1 0 0 0
Qrecuto lf 2 0 0 0 Fuentes 1b 2 1 2 0
C.Kelly c 2 0 0 0 Yo.Daza cf 2 0 0 0
McCrthy cf 1 0 0 0 Hampson cf 2 0 2 1
P.Smith 1b 2 0 0 0 R.Vlade lf 2 0 0 0
Se.Beer 1b 1 0 0 0 Rodgers 2b 2 0 0 0
Thmpson cf 2 1 1 1 A.Trejo 2b 1 2 1 0
Herrera c 0 0 0 0 D.Nunez c 2 0 1 0
D.Vrsho dh 2 0 0 0 Briceno c 2 0 0 0
A.Young ph 1 0 0 0 Montero eh 1 0 0 0
Arizona 002 000 00x 2
Colorado 000 211 01x 5

E_Rodgers (1). DP_Arizona 0, Colorado 2. LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 11. 2B_Peralta (1), Calhoun (1), McMahon (1), Trejo (1). HR_Thompson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Gallen 2 2 0 0 2 1
Clarke 2 4 2 2 1 2
Frankoff L, 0-1 2 3 2 2 1 1
Bukauskas 1 0 0 0 0 2
Gilbert 1 2 1 1 1 1
Colorado
Gomber 2 1 0 0 0 1
Gonzalez 1 3 2 2 0 1
Sheffield 1 0 0 0 0 1
Diehl W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Holder H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Tinoco H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Doyle S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 2 1

HBP_by_Holder (Fairchild).

WP_Frankoff, Gomber, Gonzalez.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Jordan Baker; Second, John Libka; Third, Edwin Moscos.

T_2:42. A_2,100

