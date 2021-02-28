Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 2

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|11
|4
|
|K.Marte 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Tapia lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stamets ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Owngs ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mthisen 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Hnnah rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Escobar 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|VnMeter 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Wlker 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Calhoun rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C..Cron dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frchild rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hlliard rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|N.Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Con.Joe 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Qrecuto lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fuentes 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yo.Daza cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCrthy cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|P.Smith 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Vlade lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Se.Beer 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thmpson cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Trejo 2b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Herrera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Nunez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Vrsho dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Briceno c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Young ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Montero eh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|002
|000
|00x
|—
|2
|Colorado
|000
|211
|01x
|—
|5
E_Rodgers (1). DP_Arizona 0, Colorado 2. LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 11. 2B_Peralta (1), Calhoun (1), McMahon (1), Trejo (1). HR_Thompson (1).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallen
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Clarke
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Frankoff L, 0-1
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Bukauskas
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gilbert
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gomber
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gonzalez
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Sheffield
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diehl W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holder H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tinoco H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Doyle S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
HBP_by_Holder (Fairchild).
WP_Frankoff, Gomber, Gonzalez.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Jordan Baker; Second, John Libka; Third, Edwin Moscos.
T_2:42. A_2,100
Comments