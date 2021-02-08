Trending:
Rogers scores 14 to lift UMBC over Stony Brook 60-48

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 3:56 pm
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Darnell Rogers scored 14 points as Maryland-Baltimore County beat Stony Brook 60-48 on Monday.

L.J. Owens and Brandon Horvath each added 13 points for UMBC (13-4, 9-3 America East Conference). R.J. Eytle-Rock had 11 points and seven rebounds. Rogers shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Mouhamadou Gueye had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Seawolves (8-10, 6-6).

The Retrievers improve to 2-0 against the Seawolves for the season. UMBC defeated Stony Brook 71-65 on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

