Royals 3, Rangers 2

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|21
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|27
|3
|11
|3
|
|Calhoun lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mrrfeld 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Mrtin ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Isbel lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Knr-Flf ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bnntndi lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendzel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McBroom 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Gallo rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Wtt Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Wlker rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Davis dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Mejia 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Apostel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Perez c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|N.Solak 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Mller rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Ibnez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Soler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Gzman 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Prtto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Holt 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jo.Heim c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.White cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gterrez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|N.Lopez ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Luc.Fox ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Olvares cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Strling cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Texas
|200
|000
|–
|2
|o
|Kansas City
|011
|010
|–
|3
|o
DP_Texas 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Texas 3, Kansas City 8. HR_Gallo (1), Perez (1), O’Hearn (1).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Benjamin
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vincent H, 1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Wood BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bahr
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gatto L, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Anderson
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Santana
|2
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Bubic
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Lovelady
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davis W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Bubic.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Cej.
T_2:04. A_2,024
