Royals 3, Rangers 2

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 8:05 pm
< a min read
      
Texas Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 21 2 5 2 Totals 27 3 11 3
Calhoun lf 2 0 1 0 Mrrfeld 2b 2 0 1 0
J.Mrtin ph 1 0 1 0 K.Isbel lf 2 0 1 0
Knr-Flf ss 0 1 0 0 Bnntndi lf 1 0 0 0
Wendzel ph 1 0 0 0 McBroom 1b 1 1 1 0
J.Gallo rf 2 1 1 2 Wtt Jr. ph 1 0 0 0
S.Wlker rf 1 0 0 0 Santana 1b 2 0 1 0
K.Davis dh 2 0 0 0 E.Mejia 2b 1 0 1 0
Apostel ph 1 0 0 0 S.Perez c 2 1 2 1
N.Solak 2b 2 0 1 0 A.Mller rf 1 0 1 1
A.Ibnez 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Soler rf 2 0 0 0
R.Gzman 1b 2 0 1 0 N.Prtto ph 1 0 0 0
Br.Holt 3b 2 0 0 0 O’Hearn dh 2 1 1 1
Jo.Heim c 2 0 0 0 Alberto 3b 2 0 0 0
E.White cf 2 0 0 0 Gterrez 3b 1 0 0 0
N.Lopez ss 2 0 1 0
Luc.Fox ss 1 0 1 0
Olvares cf 2 0 0 0
Strling cf 1 0 0 0
Texas 200 000 2 o
Kansas City 011 010 3 o

DP_Texas 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Texas 3, Kansas City 8. HR_Gallo (1), Perez (1), O’Hearn (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Benjamin 1 2 0 0 0 0
Vincent H, 1 1 3 1 1 1 0
Wood BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 2
Bahr 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gatto L, 0-1 1 3 1 1 1 2
Anderson 1 2 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Santana 2 1 2 2 1 1
Bubic 1 1-3 3 0 0 1 0
Lovelady 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Davis W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Barlow S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Bubic.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Cej.

T_2:04. A_2,024

