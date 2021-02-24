Rutgers 74, Indiana 63

INDIANA (12-11)
Jackson-Davis 7-16 7-11 21, Thompson 1-3 0-0 2, Durham 7-12 1-1 20, Franklin 0-3 0-0 0, Phinisee 0-7 0-0 0, Galloway 1-4 2-4 4, Hunter 2-7 1-2 5, Lander 0-3 0-0 0, Geronimo 3-4 0-0 8, Leal 1-2 0-0 3, Childress 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 11-18 63.
RUTGERS (13-9)
Doucoure 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 5-8 0-0 10, Baker 7-13 0-0 20, Young 4-10 2-2 10, Harper 8-12 0-1 20, Mulcahy 2-4 0-0 5, McConnell 0-2 0-0 0, Omoruyi 2-4 0-1 4, Mathis 2-6 1-2 5, Brooks 0-1 0-0 0, Nathan 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Lobach 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 3-6 74.
Halftime_Rutgers 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 8-18 (Durham 5-7, Geronimo 2-2, Leal 1-2, Franklin 0-1, Galloway 0-1, Phinisee 0-2, Hunter 0-3), Rutgers 11-28 (Baker 6-11, Harper 4-7, Mulcahy 1-3, Brooks 0-1, McConnell 0-1, Mathis 0-2, Young 0-3). Rebounds_Indiana 34 (Jackson-Davis 11), Rutgers 37 (Johnson 10). Assists_Indiana 15 (Durham 4), Rutgers 22 (Baker 10). Total Fouls_Indiana 10, Rutgers 16. A_64 (8,000).
