Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Rutgers 74, Indiana 63

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 10:10 pm
< a min read
      

INDIANA (12-11)

Jackson-Davis 7-16 7-11 21, Thompson 1-3 0-0 2, Durham 7-12 1-1 20, Franklin 0-3 0-0 0, Phinisee 0-7 0-0 0, Galloway 1-4 2-4 4, Hunter 2-7 1-2 5, Lander 0-3 0-0 0, Geronimo 3-4 0-0 8, Leal 1-2 0-0 3, Childress 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 11-18 63.

RUTGERS (13-9)

Doucoure 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 5-8 0-0 10, Baker 7-13 0-0 20, Young 4-10 2-2 10, Harper 8-12 0-1 20, Mulcahy 2-4 0-0 5, McConnell 0-2 0-0 0, Omoruyi 2-4 0-1 4, Mathis 2-6 1-2 5, Brooks 0-1 0-0 0, Nathan 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Lobach 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 3-6 74.

Halftime_Rutgers 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 8-18 (Durham 5-7, Geronimo 2-2, Leal 1-2, Franklin 0-1, Galloway 0-1, Phinisee 0-2, Hunter 0-3), Rutgers 11-28 (Baker 6-11, Harper 4-7, Mulcahy 1-3, Brooks 0-1, McConnell 0-1, Mathis 0-2, Young 0-3). Rebounds_Indiana 34 (Jackson-Davis 11), Rutgers 37 (Johnson 10). Assists_Indiana 15 (Durham 4), Rutgers 22 (Baker 10). Total Fouls_Indiana 10, Rutgers 16. A_64 (8,000).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species