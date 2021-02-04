Rutgers 76, Minnesota 72

MINNESOTA (11-7)
B.Johnson 4-11 2-3 10, Robbins 6-9 3-4 16, Carr 7-14 3-4 18, Kalscheur 2-7 2-2 7, Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Mashburn 2-7 4-4 10, Gach 3-7 0-0 6, Curry 1-3 0-0 2, Ihnen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 14-17 72.
RUTGERS (11-6)
M.Johnson 7-8 0-3 14, Baker 5-8 4-4 16, McConnell 5-11 3-4 14, Mulcahy 1-3 2-2 5, Harper 2-6 5-6 9, Young 3-8 1-2 9, Mathis 3-5 0-0 6, Omoruyi 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 26-49 18-25 76.
Halftime_Minnesota 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 6-18 (Mashburn 2-3, Robbins 1-2, Kalscheur 1-3, Williams 1-3, Carr 1-4, Ihnen 0-1, Gach 0-2), Rutgers 6-15 (Young 2-3, Baker 2-5, McConnell 1-2, Mulcahy 1-2, Mathis 0-1, Harper 0-2). Fouled Out_Robbins. Rebounds_Minnesota 30 (Robbins 10), Rutgers 34 (M.Johnson 12). Assists_Minnesota 14 (Carr 7), Rutgers 13 (Mulcahy 4). Total Fouls_Minnesota 20, Rutgers 16.
