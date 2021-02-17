Rutgers 83, Minnesota 56

MINNESOTA (7-10)
Mershon 0-0 0-0 0, Sissoko 1-6 4-6 6, Powell 3-7 2-4 8, Scalia 5-11 1-2 12, Smith 2-4 1-1 5, Bagwell-Katalinich 1-7 0-0 2, Sconiers 6-8 1-4 13, Borowicz 0-1 2-2 2, Hubbard 3-3 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-47 11-19 56
RUTGERS (9-3)
Gilles 3-6 2-2 9, Singleton 1-4 0-0 2, Guirantes 8-14 4-5 22, Johnson 10-15 0-0 26, Mack 5-9 2-4 12, Guihon 0-2 0-0 0, Marshall 2-3 0-0 4, Cornwell 1-2 2-2 4, Lafayette 0-0 0-0 0, Martino 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 1-2 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-57 12-15 83
|Minnesota
|16
|12
|11
|17
|—
|56
|Rutgers
|21
|17
|22
|23
|—
|83
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 3-13 (Powell 0-3, Scalia 1-7, Borowicz 0-1, Hubbard 2-2), Rutgers 9-16 (Gilles 1-2, Guirantes 2-4, Johnson 6-7, Mack 0-2, Guihon 0-1). Assists_Minnesota 12 (Powell 5), Rutgers 11 (Guirantes 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 27 (Sconiers 4-8), Rutgers 31 (Mack 4-8). Total Fouls_Minnesota 12, Rutgers 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
