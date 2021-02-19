Rutgers looks to sweep Maryland

Maryland (13-10, 7-9) vs. Rutgers (12-8, 8-8)

Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland seeks revenge on Rutgers after dropping the first matchup in College Park. The teams last played on Dec. 14, when the Scarlet Knights outshot Maryland 48.3 percent to 34.4 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to a 14-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Ron Harper Jr. has averaged 16 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for the Scarlet Knights. Complementing Harper is Jacob Young, who is maintaining an average of 14.2 points per game. The Terrapins have been led by Aaron Wiggins, who is averaging 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds.ACCURATE AARON: Wiggins has connected on 32.7 percent of the 113 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 20 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Maryland is 0-6 when it allows at least 73 points and 13-4 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

STREAK SCORING: Rutgers has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 69 points while giving up 53.

DID YOU KNOW: The Rutgers offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 28th-lowest rate in the country. The Maryland defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 306th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.