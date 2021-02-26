S. Dakota St. 67, UMKC 49

UMKC (11-11)
Allick 4-13 4-4 12, Kamgain 0-6 1-2 1, McKissic 6-11 2-3 17, Nesbitt 2-8 0-0 4, Williams 2-3 0-0 5, Pitts 2-5 1-2 6, Boser 1-4 0-0 3, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 1-2 1, House 0-0 0-0 0, Lennox 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-51 9-13 49.
S. DAKOTA ST. (14-6)
Dentlinger 6-7 1-3 13, Wilson 3-5 3-4 9, Arians 3-5 2-3 8, Easley 1-1 1-2 4, Scheierman 4-9 5-8 13, Appel 6-9 5-7 17, Mims 1-2 0-0 3, Wingett 0-0 0-0 0, Fiegen 0-0 0-0 0, Mfum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-38 17-27 67.
Halftime_S. Dakota St. 31-26. 3-Point Goals_UMKC 6-25 (McKissic 3-5, Williams 1-1, Pitts 1-2, Boser 1-4, Payne 0-1, Allick 0-3, Nesbitt 0-4, Kamgain 0-5), S. Dakota St. 2-8 (Easley 1-1, Mims 1-2, Appel 0-1, Arians 0-1, Scheierman 0-3). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_UMKC 17 (Nesbitt, Boser 4), S. Dakota St. 30 (Scheierman 11). Assists_UMKC 8 (Kamgain, Williams 2), S. Dakota St. 13 (Dentlinger, Arians 3). Total Fouls_UMKC 21, S. Dakota St. 14. A_798 (6,500).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments