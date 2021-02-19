S. Dakota St. 68, N. Dakota St. 67

S. DAKOTA ST. (13-5)

Dentlinger 5-6 3-3 13, D.Wilson 2-10 0-0 4, Arians 4-6 0-0 10, Easley 3-5 0-0 9, Scheierman 6-17 0-0 16, Mims 3-5 0-0 9, Appel 2-4 0-0 4, Wingett 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 26-56 3-3 68.

N. DAKOTA ST. (11-10)

Kreuser 5-13 2-3 13, Cook 1-2 2-2 5, Eady 6-8 0-0 13, Harden-Hayes 2-2 0-0 5, Griesel 5-14 6-8 17, Nelson 4-6 0-2 10, O.Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, McKinney 1-3 0-0 2, Skunberg 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 10-15 67.

Halftime_S. Dakota St. 40-34. 3-Point Goals_S. Dakota St. 13-25 (Scheierman 4-10, Mims 3-4, Easley 3-5, Arians 2-3, Wingett 1-3), N. Dakota St. 7-20 (Nelson 2-3, Harden-Hayes 1-1, Cook 1-2, Eady 1-3, Griesel 1-5, Kreuser 1-5, McKinney 0-1). Fouled Out_Appel. Rebounds_S. Dakota St. 29 (Arians 9), N. Dakota St. 25 (Kreuser, Nelson 5). Assists_S. Dakota St. 16 (Scheierman 6), N. Dakota St. 11 (Kreuser, Griesel 3). Total Fouls_S. Dakota St. 15, N. Dakota St. 8. A_1,734 (5,700).

