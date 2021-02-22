S. Illinois 67, Valparaiso 64

VALPARAISO (9-15)
Krikke 5-10 4-4 15, McMillan 2-4 1-2 5, Edwards 3-9 0-0 9, Gordon 2-6 0-0 5, Clay 2-7 0-0 4, Ognacevic 3-5 1-2 9, Morgan 2-7 0-0 4, Kpegeol 4-6 0-0 8, Helm 0-1 0-0 0, Lorange 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 25-58 6-8 64.
S. ILLINOIS (11-11)
D’Avanzo 0-6 0-0 0, Filewich 5-6 1-3 11, Brown 0-0 3-4 3, Jones 7-11 6-8 21, Verplancken 5-9 0-0 12, Banks 4-5 1-3 10, Harvey 4-9 2-3 10, Dembele 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-47 13-21 67.
Halftime_S. Illinois 30-26. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 8-28 (Edwards 3-8, Ognacevic 2-4, Krikke 1-2, Lorange 1-2, Gordon 1-5, Helm 0-1, Kpegeol 0-1, McMillan 0-1, Morgan 0-1, Clay 0-3), S. Illinois 4-14 (Verplancken 2-5, Banks 1-1, Jones 1-2, D’Avanzo 0-2, Harvey 0-4). Fouled Out_Clay, Kpegeol. Rebounds_Valparaiso 27 (Krikke, Clay 5), S. Illinois 27 (Filewich 8). Assists_Valparaiso 11 (Gordon 5), S. Illinois 15 (Harvey 5). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 20, S. Illinois 12.
