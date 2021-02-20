On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
S. Utah 77, Sacramento St. 57

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 5:19 pm
< a min read
      

SACRAMENTO ST. (7-8)

Esposito 5-14 5-10 16, D.Jones 2-4 0-1 4, FitzPatrick 0-4 0-0 0, Terrell 6-8 1-2 13, Fowler 7-18 0-0 14, Hector 1-2 0-1 2, Chappell 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 1-4 0-0 2, McCullough 2-3 0-0 6, Monteiro 0-0 0-0 0, Hardee 0-0 0-0 0, Townsell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 6-14 57.

S. UTAH (15-3)

Fausett 5-12 3-3 14, Madunic 2-5 0-0 4, T.Jones 5-12 3-3 15, Knight 8-11 0-0 16, Marin 2-8 5-5 11, Butler 5-12 1-1 12, Moody 0-1 0-0 0, Barnes 2-3 0-0 5, McEntire 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 12-12 77.

Halftime_S. Utah 35-32. 3-Point Goals_Sacramento St. 3-17 (McCullough 2-3, Esposito 1-3, Hector 0-1, Terrell 0-1, Davis 0-2, Fowler 0-3, FitzPatrick 0-4), S. Utah 7-27 (Marin 2-6, T.Jones 2-8, Barnes 1-2, Butler 1-3, Fausett 1-4, Knight 0-1, Moody 0-1, Madunic 0-2). Fouled Out_Terrell. Rebounds_Sacramento St. 27 (Esposito 8), S. Utah 32 (Fausett 9). Assists_Sacramento St. 8 (Fowler 5), S. Utah 11 (T.Jones 4). Total Fouls_Sacramento St. 17, S. Utah 15. A_665 (5,300).

