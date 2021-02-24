S. Utah 85, N. Arizona 80

N. ARIZONA (5-14)
Haymon 3-9 0-0 8, Mains 6-14 0-0 18, Towt 3-5 0-3 6, Avdalovic 3-6 0-0 8, Shelton 10-22 1-3 25, Lewis 5-6 3-4 13, Mahaney 0-0 0-0 0, Aguek 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-63 4-10 80.
S. UTAH (16-3)
Fausett 8-11 4-5 21, Madunic 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 3-13 2-2 9, Knight 7-12 2-2 16, Marin 6-10 6-6 21, Butler 2-4 0-0 5, Moore 3-5 6-6 13, Moody 0-4 0-0 0, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 20-21 85.
Halftime_N. Arizona 46-44. 3-Point Goals_N. Arizona 14-31 (Mains 6-11, Shelton 4-9, Avdalovic 2-4, Haymon 2-7), S. Utah 7-26 (Marin 3-7, Fausett 1-2, Moore 1-2, Butler 1-3, Jones 1-8, Barnes 0-1, Moody 0-3). Rebounds_N. Arizona 29 (Lewis 9), S. Utah 29 (Fausett 9). Assists_N. Arizona 15 (Shelton 9), S. Utah 14 (Jones, Marin 4). Total Fouls_N. Arizona 18, S. Utah 10. A_944 (5,300).
