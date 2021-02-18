Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

S. Utah 88, Sacramento St. 69

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 11:08 pm
< a min read
      

SACRAMENTO ST. (7-7)

Esposito 5-10 4-4 14, Davis 1-5 0-0 2, FitzPatrick 3-8 1-2 10, Terrell 8-17 0-3 18, Fowler 6-11 0-1 14, Chappell 1-3 0-0 2, D.Jones 1-1 0-0 2, McCullough 0-0 0-0 0, Monteiro 0-0 0-0 0, Cooke-Harper 1-3 0-0 2, Townsell 2-2 0-0 4, Hardee 0-0 1-3 1, Hector 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 6-13 69.

S. UTAH (14-3)

Fausett 5-7 1-2 12, Madunic 1-1 0-0 2, T.Jones 8-13 4-4 24, Knight 7-13 1-3 15, Marin 4-8 0-0 12, Butler 6-8 0-0 13, Moody 3-8 1-2 10, McEntire 0-1 0-0 0, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Box 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-61 7-11 88.

Halftime_S. Utah 48-32. 3-Point Goals_Sacramento St. 7-18 (FitzPatrick 3-7, Fowler 2-2, Terrell 2-5, Chappell 0-1, Esposito 0-1, Davis 0-2), S. Utah 13-25 (Marin 4-6, T.Jones 4-7, Moody 3-7, Fausett 1-1, Butler 1-2, Barnes 0-1, Box 0-1). Rebounds_Sacramento St. 19 (Hector 4), S. Utah 41 (Fausett 11). Assists_Sacramento St. 14 (Davis, Terrell 4), S. Utah 16 (Knight 8). Total Fouls_Sacramento St. 13, S. Utah 16. A_946 (5,300).

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|17 Administration of Government Contracts
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing