S. Utah 92, N. Arizona 62

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 9:27 pm
S. UTAH (17-3)

Fausett 7-10 2-2 18, Madunic 0-2 2-2 2, Jones 7-12 1-2 17, Knight 5-8 4-5 15, Marin 8-12 1-1 20, Butler 0-1 0-0 0, Barnes 0-3 1-2 1, Fleming 0-0 0-0 0, Moody 2-3 0-0 6, Moore 0-0 0-2 0, McEntire 2-3 2-2 7, Cooper 0-0 4-4 4, Box 0-1 0-0 0, Spurgin 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 32-57 17-22 92.

N. ARIZONA (5-15)

Haymon 3-6 0-0 9, Mains 7-11 1-3 19, Towt 2-7 1-2 5, Avdalovic 4-10 1-2 11, Shelton 2-9 3-4 7, Brown 0-0 2-4 2, Lewis 0-2 1-3 1, Mahaney 1-3 1-2 3, Green 0-1 2-2 2, Aguek 1-1 1-1 3, Burns 0-0 0-0 0, Cummard 0-0 0-0 0, Larsen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 13-23 62.

Halftime_S. Utah 42-32. 3-Point Goals_S. Utah 11-28 (Marin 3-7, Fausett 2-3, Moody 2-3, Jones 2-6, McEntire 1-1, Knight 1-3, Box 0-1, Madunic 0-1, Barnes 0-3), N. Arizona 9-22 (Mains 4-6, Haymon 3-6, Avdalovic 2-6, Mahaney 0-1, Shelton 0-3). Rebounds_S. Utah 33 (Fausett 7), N. Arizona 19 (Shelton 6). Assists_S. Utah 16 (Knight 6), N. Arizona 13 (Avdalovic 4). Total Fouls_S. Utah 20, N. Arizona 17.

