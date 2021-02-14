On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Sacramento St. 70, California Baptist 69

By The Associated Press
February 14, 2021 5:33 pm
< a min read
      

SACRAMENTO ST. (7-6)

Esposito 6-15 2-2 14, Davis 3-5 0-1 6, FitzPatrick 5-8 0-0 15, Terrell 3-8 1-2 8, Fowler 6-12 1-1 13, Chappell 3-6 1-2 7, Cooke-Harper 2-2 0-0 4, McCullough 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-57 5-8 70.

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (10-7)

Gak 3-6 6-10 12, Armstrong 3-9 0-0 9, Nottage 7-12 1-2 18, Rowell 5-12 0-0 12, Thomas 2-5 4-6 8, Carbone 2-6 0-0 6, Wade 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 23-52 13-20 69.

Halftime_California Baptist 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Sacramento St. 7-15 (FitzPatrick 5-7, McCullough 1-1, Terrell 1-2, Chappell 0-1, Davis 0-1, Fowler 0-1, Esposito 0-2), California Baptist 10-25 (Nottage 3-6, Armstrong 3-7, Rowell 2-5, Carbone 2-6, Thomas 0-1). Fouled Out_Esposito, Chappell. Rebounds_Sacramento St. 28 (Esposito 10), California Baptist 32 (Gak 14). Assists_Sacramento St. 15 (Fowler 6), California Baptist 14 (Rowell 6). Total Fouls_Sacramento St. 18, California Baptist 12.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|17 Administration of Government Contracts
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing