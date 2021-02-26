On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Sports News

Sacred Heart 70, Fairleigh Dickinson 64

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 9:16 pm
< a min read
      

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (9-15)

Racine 3-5 0-0 7, Williams 4-11 1-1 9, Jenkins 2-11 5-5 10, Powell 3-10 5-6 12, Rush 8-14 1-2 20, Square 1-4 2-3 4, Munden 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 0-1 0-0 0, Rodriguez 1-3 0-0 2, Okeke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 14-17 64.

SACRED HEART (9-8)

Dutreil 4-9 0-2 8, Spokas 1-1 0-0 3, Clarke 3-12 9-10 16, Thomas 4-15 3-3 12, Watson 3-4 3-3 10, Sixsmith 5-7 0-0 13, Radz 3-9 0-0 7, Johnson 0-1 1-2 1, Abuissa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 16-20 70.

Halftime_Sacred Heart 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 6-23 (Rush 3-7, Racine 1-1, Jenkins 1-5, Powell 1-6, Baker 0-1, Williams 0-3), Sacred Heart 8-25 (Sixsmith 3-5, Spokas 1-1, Radz 1-2, Watson 1-2, Thomas 1-7, Clarke 1-8). Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 36 (Williams 10), Sacred Heart 32 (Dutreil 10). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 6 (Rush 2), Sacred Heart 11 (Clarke 5). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 19, Sacred Heart 14.

Sports News

