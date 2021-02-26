Saint Bonaventure beats George Washington 88-41

On Air: Federal Tech Talk
By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 9:39 pm
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Alejandro Vasquez had 18 points off the bench to lift Saint Bonaventure to an 88-41 win over George Washington on Friday night, the Bonnies’ eighth straight home victory.

Jaren Holmes had 18 points for Saint Bonaventure (13-3, 11-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dominick Welch added 14 points and seven rebounds. Kyle Lofton had 12 points and 10 assists.

Saint Bonaventure posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Saint Bonaventure dominated the first half and led 42-21 at the break. The Colonials’ 21 first-half points were a season low for the team.

        Jamison Battle had 10 points for the Colonials (4-11, 3-5).

Jamison Battle had 10 points for the Colonials (4-11, 3-5).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

