Saint Joseph’s 97, Dayton 84

DAYTON (12-8)
Amzil 4-6 1-2 11, Nwokeji 5-8 2-2 13, Chatman 3-7 0-0 7, Crutcher 6-17 3-4 17, Watson 6-12 4-5 16, Blakney 6-7 0-0 15, Weaver 1-2 0-0 2, Brea 1-2 0-0 3, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 10-13 84.
SAINT JOSEPH’S (3-14)
Funk 10-18 11-11 36, Brown 6-9 2-4 18, Daly 9-19 2-2 25, Moore 0-7 2-2 2, Hall 6-9 0-0 16, Tracey 0-2 0-0 0, Arizin 0-0 0-0 0, Griffith 0-0 0-0 0, Jansson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 17-19 97.
Halftime_Saint Joseph’s 54-38. 3-Point Goals_Dayton 10-25 (Blakney 3-4, Amzil 2-2, Crutcher 2-7, Brea 1-2, Chatman 1-3, Nwokeji 1-3, Weaver 0-1, Watson 0-3), Saint Joseph’s 18-42 (Daly 5-11, Funk 5-11, Hall 4-6, Brown 4-7, Tracey 0-2, Moore 0-5). Rebounds_Dayton 30 (Amzil 9), Saint Joseph’s 29 (Moore 8). Assists_Dayton 12 (Crutcher, Watson 4), Saint Joseph’s 17 (Moore, Hall 5). Total Fouls_Dayton 15, Saint Joseph’s 16.
