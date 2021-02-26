Trending:
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 58, Pacific 46

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 1:07 am
PACIFIC (8-8)

Bailey 0-5 0-0 0, Bell 3-12 0-1 6, Crockrell 4-11 1-2 9, Finstuen 4-13 2-2 11, Jenkins 5-10 2-2 12, Price-Noel 3-5 0-1 7, Ja.Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Hampshire 0-0 1-1 1. Totals 19-58 6-9 46.

SAINT MARY’S (CAL) (13-7)

Ju.Brown 0-6 0-0 0, Fotu 3-7 2-2 8, Tass 6-12 3-4 15, Johnson 5-15 4-7 17, Kuhse 3-9 1-2 7, Bowen 1-2 2-2 5, Saxen 3-3 0-0 6, Clinton 0-0 0-0 0, Mullins 0-0 0-0 0, Van Komen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 12-17 58.

Halftime_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 25-19. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 2-9 (Price-Noel 1-1, Finstuen 1-3, Bailey 0-1, Jenkins 0-1, Bell 0-3), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4-18 (Johnson 3-6, Bowen 1-2, Fotu 0-1, Tass 0-1, Kuhse 0-3, Ju.Brown 0-5). Rebounds_Pacific 28 (Bell 12), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 36 (Fotu 9). Assists_Pacific 4 (Crockrell 3), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 9 (Johnson, Kuhse 4). Total Fouls_Pacific 15, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 17.

