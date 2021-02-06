Sam Houston St. 78, Nicholls 71

NICHOLLS (10-6)
Lyons 1-2 2-2 4, Gordon 7-12 4-4 19, K.Johnson 1-8 0-0 3, Jones 5-13 2-3 13, Spencer 2-10 3-5 7, Fornes 6-10 4-7 20, Garvin 1-4 1-2 3, Pollard 1-3 0-0 2, Sears 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 16-23 71.
SAM HOUSTON ST. (14-6)
Ikpe 5-7 1-1 11, Lampley 3-13 2-2 10, May 2-5 1-4 5, Nutall 8-21 3-4 23, Powers 6-8 2-3 15, Monroe 2-8 2-3 6, Cook 1-3 1-2 4, Crump 1-3 0-1 2, Robertson 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 28-68 14-22 78.
Halftime_Nicholls 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Nicholls 7-24 (Fornes 4-7, Gordon 1-4, K.Johnson 1-4, Jones 1-4, Spencer 0-5), Sam Houston St. 8-28 (Nutall 4-12, Lampley 2-10, Powers 1-2, Cook 1-3, May 0-1). Rebounds_Nicholls 39 (Spencer 9), Sam Houston St. 39 (Ikpe 13). Assists_Nicholls 18 (Jones 6), Sam Houston St. 17 (Powers 8). Total Fouls_Nicholls 22, Sam Houston St. 19. A_812 (6,110).
