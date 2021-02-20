Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 9:30 pm
< a min read
      

o HKCAT

All Times Eastern

Saturday
EAST

Boston U. 4, UConn 2, OT

Merrimack 6, New Hampshire 2

Boston College 3, Maine 0

Northeastern 3, UMass Lowell

RIT 6, Robert Morris 1

Bentley 1, Army 1, OT

Sacred Heart 5, Holy Cross 3

Niagara 2, Mercyhurst 1

Air Force 5, Canisius 1

MIDWEST

St. Cloud St. 4, Colorado College 0

Notre Dame 5, Wisconsin, 5, OT

        Read more Sports News news.

Lake Superior St. 4, Ala.-Huntsville 1

Michigan 6, Ohio St. 0

Minnesota 5, Michigan St. 1

Bemidji St. 2, Michigan Tech 1

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Esri Federal GIS Conference
2|22 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
2|23 Azure Synapse Analytics Deep Dive:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service unveils look at next generation of delivery vehicles