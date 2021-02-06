Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 8:55 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge School 83, Kiski School, Pa. 68

Carmel 66, Atlantic Shores Christian 52

Dematha, Md. 89, Paul VI Catholic High School 77

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Grafton 54, Tabb 49

Graham 73, Marion 52

James River-Buchanan 59, Salem 41

John Handley 101, Culpeper 60

Loudoun County 58, Dominion 42

Oak Hill Academy 82, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 65

Ridgeview Christian 56, Roanoke Valley Christian 55

Twin Springs 54, Eastside 52, OT

        Read more Sports News news.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eastside 58, Thomas Walker 57

Paul VI Catholic High School 81, St. Gertrude 36

York 32, Poquoson 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover