Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 8:48 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL=

Class 1=

Championship=

Parry McCluer 56, Altavista 39

Class 3=

Championship=

Hopewell 58, Abingdon 55

Class 4=

Championship=

Smithfield 61, John Handley 54

Class 5=

Championship=

Stone Bridge 86, Green Run 78

Class 6=

Championship=

Centreville 63, Potomac 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Highland-Warrenton 48, Trinity Christian School 44

VHSL=

Class 2=

Championship=

Luray 61, Gate City 56

Class 3=

Championship=

George Mason 65, Spotswood 49

Class 4=

Championship=

Class 5=

Championship=

Class 6=

Championship=

James Madison 54, Osbourn Park 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

