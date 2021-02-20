Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Highland-Warrenton 68, Trinity Christian School 20
Louisa 59, Pulaski County 51
Princess Anne 56, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 41
VHSL=
Class 1=
Championship=
Parry McCluer 56, Altavista 39
Class 3=
Championship=
Hopewell 58, Abingdon 55
Class 4=
Championship=
Smithfield 61, John Handley 54
Class 5=
Championship=
Stone Bridge 86, Green Run 78
Class 6=
Championship=
Centreville 63, Potomac 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Highland-Warrenton 48, Trinity Christian School 44
VHSL=
Class 2=
Championship=
Luray 61, Gate City 56
Class 3=
Championship=
George Mason 65, Spotswood 49
Class 4=
Championship=
Louisa 59, Pulaski County 51
Class 5=
Championship=
Princess Anne 56, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 41
Class 6=
Championship=
James Madison 54, Osbourn Park 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments