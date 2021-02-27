On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
February 27, 2021 8:46 pm
1 min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albemarle 32, Monticello 15

Annandale 38, Herndon 0

Auburn 36, Eastern Montgomery 12

Brentsville 22, Warren County 8

Buffalo Gap 17, Luray 14, OT

Carroll County 21, Bassett 7

Centreville 35, Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams 14

Clarke County 58, Madison County 0

Courtland 73, Caroline 0

Deep Creek 21, Indian River 17

Deep Run 7, J.R. Tucker 0

Eastern View 14, James Monroe 13

Eastside 15, Hurley 0

Falls Church 35, George Marshall 13

Fluvanna 17, Charlottesville 14

Galax 67, Bland County 6

Giles 20, Floyd County 18

Glen Allen 17, Douglas Freeman 7

Graham 33, Richlands 13

Highland Springs 45, Mills Godwin 0

Holston 20, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 12

Justice High School 44, John R. Lewis 6

Kettle Run 48, John Handley 14

Lafayette 35, Tabb 7

Lake Taylor 53, Granby 6

Lord Botetourt 70, GW-Danville 6

Louisa 44, Orange County 20

Marion 14, Chilhowie 5

McLean 28, Mount Vernon 14

Mountain View 24, North Stafford 6

Norcom 38, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 0

Oakton 28, Langley 22

Pulaski County 48, Hidden Valley 7

R.E. Lee-Staunton 17, East Rockingham 15

Ridgeview 42, Lee High 0

Riverbend 28, Colonial Forge 7

Riverheads 28, Tazewell 17

Rock Ridge 26, Park View-Sterling 16

Salem 35, Christiansburg 13

South County 48, Hayfield 12

St. John Paul the Great 34, Lightridge 0

Strasburg 55, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 0

Thomas Dale 56, Petersburg 22

Tuscarora 28, Loudoun Valley 0

Varina 35, Henrico 0

Virginia High 19, Grundy 12

Wakefield 34, Edison 14

William Byrd 22, Magna Vista 19

Woodstock Central 41, Manassas Park 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central – Wise vs. John Battle, ppd.

Great Bridge vs. Oscar Smith, ccd.

Rural Retreat vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

