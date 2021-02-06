Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with SS Carlos Correa opn a one-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired OF/DH Khris Davis, C Jonah Heim and RHP Dane Aker from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for SS Elvis Andrus, C Aramis Garcia and cash considerations.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced the hiring of Jason Brooks as assistant defensive line coach, Tee Martin as wide receivers coach, Jay Peterson as assitant linebackers coach and Keith Williams pass game specialist.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Announced the hiring of Joe Barry as defensive coordinator.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Tyler Clark, DB Rodney Clemons and RB Derrick Gore to futures contracts. Placed OT Eric Fisher and LB Willie Gay on injured reserve. Promoted QB Matt Moore, LB Chris Lammons and WR Marcus Kemp from the practice squad. Activated TE Deon Yelder from injured reserve. Activated C Daniel Kilgore from reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted QB Drew Stanton and G Ted Larson to active roster.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Aaron Grymes.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Sean Malone to the taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated Ds Matt Petgrave Cody Sol, F Luke Nogard from reserve. Placed Ds Evan Neugold Cole MacDonald and F Marcus Vela on reserve. Activated D Arvin Atwal from injured reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated Fs Dylan Malmquis and Michael McNicholas from reserve. Placed Fs Spencer Watson and Jared Thomas on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Brandon Field from reserve. Place D Shawn Boutin on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed F Anthony Collins and placed on reserve.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Michael Huntebrinker, D Arvin Atwal, and D Josh Healey to two-way AHL/ECHL contracts.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.