Sports News

Saturday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
February 13, 2021 5:01 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned LHP Dillon Peters outright to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

Minor League
Frontier League

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed OF Reshard Munroe, C Jhon Nunez and INF Keaton Weisz.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended F Johan Larsson from Arizona for two-games without pay for illegal contact to the head in a game against St. Louis on Feb. 12.

BUFFALO SABRES — Re-assigned Fs Steven Fogarty and C.J. Smith and D Jacob Bryson from Rochester (AHL) to minor league taxi squad and G Dustin Tokarski to the Rochester active roster.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Fined F Cedric Montiminy an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game against Rapid City on Feb. 12.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed LW Jared Bethune to the active roster. Placed F Jesse Mychan on the reserve list.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated Ds Cole MacDonald and Evan Neugold from the reserve list. Placed D Ben Masella and F Blake Winiecki on the reserve list.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Anthony Nellis from the reserve list. Placed F Shawn Szydlowski on the reserve list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Jesse Schultz from the reserve list. Placed F Joey Haddad on the reserve list.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Placed G Matt Greenfield on injured reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed D Johnny Coughlin to the active roster. Activated D Eric Israel and F Jack Suter from the reserve list. Placed D Ian Edmondson and Fs Stephen Baylis and Andrew Sturtz on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Cole Fraser and F Darien Craighead from the reserve list. Placed D Jordan Klimek and F Mark Cooper on the reserve list.

TULSA OILERS — Activated D Nick Minerva from the reserve list. Placed D Stephan Beauvais on the reserve list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Claimed F Braylon Shmyr from Allen waivers. Placed F Yuri Terao on the reserve list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Recalled D Dominic Cormier from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Signed Kyle Marino to the active roster. Activated F Luke Lynch from the reserve list. Placed Fs Kyle Marino and Vladislav Mikhalchuk and D Derek Topatigh on the reserve list. Placed D Chad Duchesne and F Patrick Watling on injured reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired F Austin Mcilmurry from Fort Wayne and added to active roster. Activated D Jacob Graves from the reserve list. Placed D Riley Weselowski and F Chantz Petruic to the reserve list.

Southern Professional Hockey League

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Activated RW Brady Fleurent from injured reserve. Released C Connor Fries from his professional tryout contract. Waived RW Mike Gornall.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY FC — Signed F Alexandre Rodrigues da Silva to a one-year contract pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

