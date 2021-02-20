Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned RHP Jimmy Herget outright to Round Rock (Triple-A West).

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with 3B Todd Frazier on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Signed F J.J. Moore.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Robert Jackson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Waived LW Adam Henrique.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G David Tendeck from Rapid City (ECHL) and D Aaron Ness from Tucson (AHL) loans. Loaned C Frederik Gauthier to Tucson (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Gabriel Carlsson from the minor league taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Designated D Alex Biega for assignment to the taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Rasmus Kupari from Ontario (AHL) taxi squad loan.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled LW Michael Frolik from the minor league taxi squad loan.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named C Nico Hischier captain.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled Ds Anthony Bitetto and Libor Hajek, G Igor Shesterkin and RW Kaapo Kakko from the minor league taxi squad. Designated G Keith Kinkaid for assignment to the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated G Joey Daccord for assignment to the taxi squad.

VEGAS KNIGHTS — Recalled G Oscar Dansk from the minor league taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Craig Anderson from the minor league taxi squad. Designated G Ilya Samsonov for assignment to the taxi squad.

American Hockey League

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled D Kyle Burroughs from Colorado (NHL) loan. Assigned G Kevin Carr Fs Ty Lewis and Nick Henry to Utah (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Loaned F Joseph Garreffa to Allen (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Placed D Ben Masella on injured reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Keoni Texeira from the reserve list. Placed D Anthony Wyse on the reserve list. Traded D Connor McDonald to Utah. Placed F Spencer Watson on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Keeghan Howdeshell from the reserve list. Placed Fs Jared VanWormer and Biagio Lerario on the reserve list. Placed F Brandon Gignac on the commissioners exempt list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Jesse Lees and F Jade Miller from the reserve list. Placed F Matt Weis and D Cole Fraser on the reserve list.

TULSA OILERS — Activated Ds Kyle Jenkins, Stephan Beauvais and F Conlan Keenan from the reserve list. Placed F Tyler Kobryn and Ds J.C. Brassard and Austin McEneny on the reserve list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Traded F Diego Cuclietta to Indy and added Fs Nick Henry and Ty Lewis to active roster. Recalled D Miles Gendron from Colorado (AHL) loan. Activated D Brandon Fehd from the reserve list. Placed Ds Alex Lepkowski and Ryker Killins on the reserve list. Placed Fs Pat Cannone and Jared Pike on injured reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Derek Topatigh and F Kyle Marino from the reserve list. Placed F Jacob Hayhurst and D Shane Kuzmeski on the reserve list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Sean Allen from injured reserve. Placed D Jacob Graves on the reserve list.

Southern Professional Hockey League

MACON MAYHEM — Signed RW Mike Gronall to a standard player contract (SPC).

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Placed D Kyle Froese, RW Alec Hagaman, LW Alec Marsh and Patrick Megannety to injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D Ryan Shawcross.

