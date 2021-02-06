Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Savrasov lifts Georgia Southern past Troy 79-64

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 7:50 pm
< a min read
      

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Andrei Savrasov had 14 points off the bench to lift Georgia Southern to a 79-64 win over Troy on Saturday.

Cam Bryant had 12 points for Georgia Southern (12-9, 6-6 Sun Belt Conference). Eric Boone added 11 points. Zack Bryant had 11 points.

Duke Miles scored a season-high 21 points for the Trojans (10-10, 4-6), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Nick Stampley added 12 points. Zay Williams had 11 points and 15 rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 3-1 against the Trojans on the season.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|11 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
2|11 CARES 2: Make the Most of Your EDU...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service honors nuclear physicist Chien-Shiung Wu with Commemorative Forever Stamp