SC St. looks to end streak vs FAMU

Florida A&M (6-9, 5-3) vs. South Carolina State (0-16, 0-6)

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M looks to extend South Carolina State’s conference losing streak to 13 games. South Carolina State’s last MEAC win came against the Coppin State Eagles 70-66 on Feb. 15, 2020. Florida A&M won 75-67 at South Carolina State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida A&M has benefited heavily from its seniors. MJ Randolph, Bryce Moragne, DJ Jones and Kamron Reaves have combined to account for 58 percent of all Rattlers scoring this season, though their output has dropped to 25 percent over the team’s last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Bulldogs have scored 71.2 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 55.4 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Themus Fulks has made or assisted on 40 percent of all South Carolina State field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Florida A&M is 0-5 when it allows at least 74 points and 6-4 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina State has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 67.6 points while giving up 77.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida A&M is ranked second among MEAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.7 percent. The Rattlers have averaged 10.7 offensive boards per game and 11.9 per game against conference opponents.

