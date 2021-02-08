Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

SC-Upstate 77, Gardner-Webb 69

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 7:41 pm
< a min read
      

GARDNER-WEBB (8-12)

Reid 4-9 2-2 10, Cornwall 6-11 2-3 17, Falko 1-2 0-0 2, Mann 0-1 5-6 5, Sears 4-9 2-2 12, Williams 6-13 1-2 17, Selden 0-6 0-0 0, Dufeal 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 24-56 12-15 69.

SC-UPSTATE (4-13)

Zink 4-5 4-5 12, Bruner 6-14 5-6 19, Hammond 4-10 2-2 11, White 1-4 4-4 7, Aldrich 1-3 0-0 2, Mozone 3-9 0-0 9, Smith 2-3 4-4 8, Jernigan 2-3 0-0 5, Watson 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 25-55 19-21 77.

Halftime_SC-Upstate 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 9-26 (Williams 4-10, Cornwall 3-7, Sears 2-4, Selden 0-5), SC-Upstate 8-26 (Mozone 3-8, Bruner 2-8, Jernigan 1-1, White 1-3, Hammond 1-5, Aldrich 0-1). Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 27 (Reid 6), SC-Upstate 30 (Zink, Smith 5). Assists_Gardner-Webb 10 (Cornwall 3), SC-Upstate 13 (Hammond, White 4). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 18, SC-Upstate 15. A_140 (878).

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|14 Journey To The Center Of The SOC
2|15 AWS Technical Essentials Day
2|16 CMMC is Here: Is Your Organization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service honors nuclear physicist Chien-Shiung Wu with Commemorative Forever Stamp