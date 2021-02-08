SC-Upstate 77, Gardner-Webb 69

GARDNER-WEBB (8-12)
Reid 4-9 2-2 10, Cornwall 6-11 2-3 17, Falko 1-2 0-0 2, Mann 0-1 5-6 5, Sears 4-9 2-2 12, Williams 6-13 1-2 17, Selden 0-6 0-0 0, Dufeal 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 24-56 12-15 69.
SC-UPSTATE (4-13)
Zink 4-5 4-5 12, Bruner 6-14 5-6 19, Hammond 4-10 2-2 11, White 1-4 4-4 7, Aldrich 1-3 0-0 2, Mozone 3-9 0-0 9, Smith 2-3 4-4 8, Jernigan 2-3 0-0 5, Watson 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 25-55 19-21 77.
Halftime_SC-Upstate 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 9-26 (Williams 4-10, Cornwall 3-7, Sears 2-4, Selden 0-5), SC-Upstate 8-26 (Mozone 3-8, Bruner 2-8, Jernigan 1-1, White 1-3, Hammond 1-5, Aldrich 0-1). Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 27 (Reid 6), SC-Upstate 30 (Zink, Smith 5). Assists_Gardner-Webb 10 (Cornwall 3), SC-Upstate 13 (Hammond, White 4). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 18, SC-Upstate 15. A_140 (878).
