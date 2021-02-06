SD looks to extend streak vs SD State

South Dakota (11-6, 10-2) vs. South Dakota State (10-4, 6-2)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota looks for its 11th straight conference win against South Dakota State. South Dakota’s last Summit League loss came against the North Dakota State Bison 74-67 on Dec. 11, 2020. South Dakota State lost 64-56 loss at home to South Dakota in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: South Dakota State’s Baylor Scheierman has averaged 13.9 points and 9.7 rebounds while Noah Freidel has put up 17.7 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Coyotes, Stanley Umude has averaged 20 points and 7.2 rebounds while A.J. Plitzuweit has put up 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Coyotes have scored 78 points per game and allowed 67.2 points per game against Summit League opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 60 points scored and 76 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Plitzuweit has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all South Dakota field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: South Dakota has won its last five road games, scoring 69.4 points, while allowing 63.2 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Jackrabbits have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Coyotes. South Dakota State has an assist on 44 of 82 field goals (53.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while South Dakota has assists on 45 of 94 field goals (47.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 12th-best rate in the nation. The South Dakota State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 341st among Division I teams).

