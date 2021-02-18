On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

SD State looks to sweep NDSU

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 6:30 am
1 min read
      

South Dakota State (12-5, 8-3) vs. North Dakota State (11-9, 11-4)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State goes for the season sweep over North Dakota State after winning the previous matchup in Sioux Falls. The teams last met on Dec. 10, when the Jackrabbits shot 46.7 percent from the field en route to a two-point victory.

STEPPING UP: North Dakota State’s Rocky Kreuser has averaged 14.8 points and 6.9 rebounds while Sam Griesel has put up 11 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Jackrabbits, Baylor Scheierman has averaged 14.7 points and 9.7 rebounds while Douglas Wilson has put up 15.1 points and 5.4 rebounds.SOLID SCHEIERMAN: Scheierman has connected on 43.6 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.4 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Jackrabbits have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bison. North Dakota State has 29 assists on 67 field goals (43.3 percent) over its past three games while South Dakota State has assists on 46 of 94 field goals (48.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota State offense has scored 80.7 points per game, the 27th-highest figure in Division I. North Dakota State has only averaged 67.6 points per game, which ranks 245th nationally.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|17 Automated ISR and Battle Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mount Etna erupts near aircraft from Naval Air Station Sigonella