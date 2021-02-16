SE Missouri 86, Austin Peay 81, OT

AUSTIN PEAY (13-9)
Peake 2-3 1-1 6, Gee 6-10 7-7 21, Joseph 3-9 0-0 9, Paez 2-6 2-2 6, T.Taylor 8-20 12-14 29, Walker 1-2 0-0 2, Woodard 3-8 0-0 8, Peavy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 22-24 81.
SE MISSOURI (8-14)
Patterson 3-7 0-0 6, Akenten 2-6 4-4 9, Harris 3-8 8-12 14, Nicholas 4-8 3-3 11, Reed 8-13 1-2 22, Branson 3-6 0-0 6, Agnew 4-7 3-8 12, Russell 1-4 1-2 3, Johnson 1-1 1-2 3, Long 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 21-33 86.
Halftime_Austin Peay 39-33. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 9-21 (Joseph 3-5, Gee 2-3, Woodard 2-5, Peake 1-2, T.Taylor 1-4, Paez 0-2), SE Missouri 7-21 (Reed 5-7, Agnew 1-1, Akenten 1-4, Nicholas 0-1, Branson 0-2, Russell 0-2, Harris 0-4). Fouled Out_Gee, Walker, Woodard. Rebounds_Austin Peay 30 (T.Taylor 17), SE Missouri 38 (Akenten 8). Assists_Austin Peay 16 (Paez 8), SE Missouri 15 (Harris 6). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 24, SE Missouri 21. A_279 (6,972).
