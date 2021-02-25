SE Missouri 94, E. Illinois 88

SE MISSOURI (10-15)
Patterson 1-3 0-0 2, Akenten 4-8 0-0 11, Harris 2-10 3-4 7, Nicholas 2-3 9-12 14, Reed 10-16 0-0 27, Russell 0-2 8-10 8, Branson 0-0 0-0 0, Agnew 5-9 0-1 10, N.Johnson 5-10 0-0 10, Long 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 31-63 20-27 94.
E. ILLINOIS (9-17)
Friday 5-10 5-8 15, Skipper-Brown 9-12 2-3 20, M.Johnson 6-12 5-6 17, Smith 8-13 1-2 22, Wallace 3-8 2-3 9, Abraham 1-3 0-1 2, Deang 0-1 0-0 0, Alleruzzo 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 33-61 16-25 88.
Halftime_E. Illinois 44-39. 3-Point Goals_SE Missouri 12-25 (Reed 7-9, Akenten 3-6, Long 1-1, Nicholas 1-2, Agnew 0-1, Russell 0-1, Harris 0-5), E. Illinois 6-17 (Smith 5-10, Wallace 1-3, Alleruzzo 0-1, M.Johnson 0-1, Abraham 0-2). Fouled Out_M.Johnson, Wallace. Rebounds_SE Missouri 34 (Russell 9), E. Illinois 32 (Skipper-Brown 7). Assists_SE Missouri 21 (Harris 9), E. Illinois 19 (M.Johnson 8). Total Fouls_SE Missouri 19, E. Illinois 26. A_29 (5,400).
