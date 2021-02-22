On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Sears lifts Gardner-Webb past South Carolina Upstate 69-58

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 9:17 pm
< a min read
      

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Sears and Jacob Falko each scored 18 points to lift Gardner-Webb to a 69-58 win over South Carolina Upstate on Monday night.

Kareem Reid grabbed nine rebounds for Gardner-Webb (11-14, 10-10 Big South Conference).

Tommy Bruner had 14 points for the Spartans (5-17, 5-11). Dalvin White added 13 points, Everette Hammond had 12 points and Josh Aldrich had a career-high 12 rebounds.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs evened the season series against the Spartans. South Carolina Upstate defeated Gardner-Webb 77-69 on Feb. 8.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species