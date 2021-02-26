Trending:
Seattle 63, Grand Canyon 57

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 11:55 pm
GRAND CANYON (13-5)

Frayer 0-3 0-0 0, Lever 8-13 5-7 24, Midtgaard 6-6 3-5 15, Blacksher 2-14 0-0 5, Dixon 1-7 0-0 2, Lloyd 2-2 0-0 6, McMillian 0-3 0-0 0, McGlothan 2-3 1-2 5, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Miller-Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Zdor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 9-14 57.

SEATTLE (10-8)

Udenyi 3-5 1-4 7, Robinson 2-6 5-8 10, Trammell 3-13 10-11 17, Williamson 5-12 1-1 14, Grigsby 6-16 0-0 13, Economou 0-2 0-1 0, Pearre 0-0 0-0 0, Pandza 1-1 0-0 2, Henson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 17-25 63.

Halftime_Grand Canyon 26-25. 3-Point Goals_Grand Canyon 6-23 (Lever 3-7, Lloyd 2-2, Blacksher 1-4, Miller-Moore 0-1, Frayer 0-2, McMillian 0-2, Smith 0-2, Dixon 0-3), Seattle 6-25 (Williamson 3-10, Robinson 1-2, Trammell 1-4, Grigsby 1-6, Henson 0-1, Economou 0-2). Fouled Out_Udenyi. Rebounds_Grand Canyon 35 (Midtgaard 12), Seattle 30 (Udenyi 10). Assists_Grand Canyon 13 (Blacksher 5), Seattle 10 (Trammell 7). Total Fouls_Grand Canyon 22, Seattle 19.

