Senators snap 9-game losing streak, beat Canadiens 3-2

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 10:12 pm
1 min read
      

MONTREAL (AP) — Rookie Tim Stutzle had a goal and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators snapped a nine-game losing skid with a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

The Senators (2-8-1) had not won since their season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 13.

Thomas Chabot had a goal and an assist, and Connor Brown also scored for Ottawa.

Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson scored for Montreal.

It was a tough night in net for Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who stopped 19 of 22 shots. Matt Murray had 36 saves for the Sens.

Despite the win, Ottawa is at the bottom of the NHL standings, one point behind the 30th-place Detroit Red Wings.

The Canadiens failed to score on five power play chances. The Senators scored one goal on four power plays.

NOTES: Danault skated in his 350th NHL game. … The Canadiens recognized Shea Webber’s 1,000th game before the puck drop, playing a video with congratulatory messages from around the league. The Montreal captain was then joined on the ice by his wife and three children and presented with a painting and a commemorative silver stick.

UP NEXT

The Canadiens and Senators square off against in Ottawa on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

