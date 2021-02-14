Seton Hall 57, Marquette 51

MARQUETTE (9-12)
Cain 3-13 1-2 7, Garcia 0-6 0-0 0, John 3-8 8-9 14, Carton 6-10 2-2 16, McEwen 5-15 0-0 11, Elliott 1-3 1-2 3, Perez 0-4 0-0 0, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Akanno 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-60 12-15 51.
SETON HALL (12-8)
Mamukelashvili 4-12 2-2 11, Obiagu 1-1 0-0 2, Reynolds 3-5 4-4 10, Cale 2-9 2-2 7, Rhoden 7-17 4-4 20, Long 0-1 0-0 0, Molson 2-6 0-1 4, Samuel 1-3 1-4 3. Totals 20-54 13-17 57.
Halftime_Seton Hall 26-20. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 3-25 (Carton 2-4, McEwen 1-7, Elliott 0-1, Garcia 0-3, Perez 0-3, Cain 0-7), Seton Hall 4-15 (Rhoden 2-7, Cale 1-3, Mamukelashvili 1-3, Molson 0-1, Samuel 0-1). Fouled Out_Obiagu. Rebounds_Marquette 37 (McEwen 9), Seton Hall 38 (Mamukelashvili 10). Assists_Marquette 3 (McEwen 2), Seton Hall 11 (Rhoden 4). Total Fouls_Marquette 13, Seton Hall 16.
