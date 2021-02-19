Seton Hall looks to extend streak vs Georgetown

Seton Hall (13-8, 10-5) vs. Georgetown (6-10, 4-7)

McDonough Arena, Washington; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall looks for its fifth straight conference win against Georgetown. Seton Hall’s last Big East loss came against the Villanova Wildcats 80-72 on Jan. 30. Georgetown is coming off a 78-63 win over Butler on Saturday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Jahvon Blair, Jamorko Pickett, Qudus Wahab, Chudier Bile and Donald Carey have combined to account for 82 percent of Georgetown’s scoring this season. For Seton Hall, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jared Rhoden, Myles Cale and Shavar Reynolds, Jr. have combined to account for 72 percent of all Seton Hall scoring, including 83 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Blair has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Georgetown field goals over the last three games. Blair has accounted for 16 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Georgetown is 0-6 when its offense scores 69 points or fewer. Seton Hall is a perfect 11-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points and has allowed 59.8 points per game over its last five.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hoyas have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pirates. Georgetown has 44 assists on 69 field goals (63.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Seton Hall has assists on 35 of 64 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seton Hall has attempted more free throws per game than any other Big East team. The Pirates have averaged 21.1 free throws per game.

