On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Sevilla edges Almería 1-0 to reach Copa del Rey semifinals

By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 5:03 pm
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Lucas Ocampos scored a second-half winner as Sevilla defeated second-division Almería 1-0 on Tuesday to advance to the Copa del Rey semifinals for the first time since 2018.

Ocampos netted with a header from a cross by Suso Fernández in the 67th minute to put Sevilla in the last four. It reached the final three years ago, losing to Barcelona. The five-time Copa champion also lost in the final to Barcelona in 2016.

Almería, playing at home, was the only lower-division club left in the competition. It eliminated two top-tier clubs on its way to the quarterfinals — Alavés in the round of 32 and Osasuna in the last 16. It sits third in the second division.

Sevilla, third in the first division, has won six consecutive games in all competitions.

On Wednesday, Barcelona visits Granada and Levante hosts Villarreal. Real Betis faces Athletic Bilbao at home in the last quarterfinal on Thursday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Building Data Enrichment and Account...
2|2 Adobe Connect & Flash: Ask The...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Naples area welcomes new chief petty officers