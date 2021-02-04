SIU-Edwardsville 68, Tennessee St. 60

TENNESSEE ST. (3-13)
Johnson 14-20 2-4 30, Linder 0-1 1-1 1, Barrett 0-3 0-0 0, Freeman 5-18 2-2 12, Moody 2-7 0-0 4, Joyner 2-5 1-4 5, Johal 1-6 1-2 3, Womack 2-7 0-0 5, Green 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 26-69 7-15 60.
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (7-8)
L.Wright 1-3 0-0 2, S.Wright 4-13 4-6 12, Adewunmi 2-5 7-7 11, Carter 5-13 2-3 14, Curtis 6-10 3-9 16, Matas 2-6 0-0 4, Polk 1-5 0-0 2, James 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 23-58 18-27 68.
Halftime_SIU-Edwardsville 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee St. 1-21 (Womack 1-4, Barrett 0-1, Joyner 0-1, Moody 0-3, Johal 0-4, Freeman 0-8), SIU-Edwardsville 4-15 (Carter 2-6, Curtis 1-1, James 1-1, Matas 0-2, Polk 0-2, S.Wright 0-3). Rebounds_Tennessee St. 37 (Johnson 9), SIU-Edwardsville 40 (S.Wright 11). Assists_Tennessee St. 14 (Freeman 5), SIU-Edwardsville 12 (Curtis 5). Total Fouls_Tennessee St. 22, SIU-Edwardsville 16.
