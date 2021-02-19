LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Friday, Feb. 19 NORTHEAST Connecticut

Mohawk Mountain — Wed 8:59a machine groomed 12 – 52 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon: 12p-8p;Tue-Thu: 10a-8p;Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mt Southington — Wed 8:48p machine groomed 42 – 46 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p; Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Powder Ridge — Wed 7:45a machine groomed 36 – 46 base 17 of 19 trails 89% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon/Tue: 3p-9p;Wed/Thu: 10a-9p;Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 9a-10p;Sun: 9a-8p; Feb 16: 9a-9p.

Ski Sundown — Wed 5:27a 3 new machine groomed 30 – 40 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8a-10p.

Winding Trails XC — Wed 7:53a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 10 – 10 base 6 miles

Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Maine

Baker Mountain — Operating, no details

Big Squaw — Reopen TBA

Bigrock Mountain — Wed 7:53a machine groomed 21 – 25 base 30 of 35 trails 86% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Thu/Fri: 1p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Black Mtn — Wed 5:59a machine groomed 15 – 15 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun Feb 16-21: 9a-4p.

Camden Snow Bowl — Wed 3:49p loose granular machine groomed 24 – 30 base 14 of 31 trails 45% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 12p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 18-21: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Hermon Mountain — Wed 7:59p machine groomed 16 – 30 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 1 of 3 lifts, Tue-Fri: 4p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-1p; 2p-6p Feb 16-19: 9a-1p; 2p-6p;Open Tue-Sun.

Lost Valley — Wed 4:27p machine groomed 28 – 93 base 21 of 31 trails 68% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon/Tu/Th 3p-8p; Wed 11a-8p; Fri 12p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Abram — Wed 7:54a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 40 of 54 trails, 74% open 3 of 5 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Open Thu-Sun Feb 18-19: 9a-4p.

Saddleback — Wed 6:49a loose granular machine groomed 28 – 36 base 68 of 68 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Shawnee Peak — Wed 4:17p 2 new packed powder machine groomed 20 – 34 base 42 of 42 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon: 11a-9p; Tue-Thu: 11a-8p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Sugarloaf — Wed 11:55a loose granular machine groomed 24 – 30 base 155 of 162 trails 96% open, 61 miles, 1177 acres, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River — Wed 6:47a machine groomed 22 – 48 base 135 of 135 trails 100% open, 55 miles, 870 acres, 18 of 18 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-6:30p; Sat: 8a-6:30p; Sun: 8a-4p.

Titcomb Mountain — Wed 7:56a machine groomed 12 – 16 base 12 of 17 trails 71% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Mon/Tue: 3p-6p; Wed: 3p-8p;Thu: 3p-6p Sat: 9a-8p;Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 18/19: 11a-6pOpen Sat-Thu.

Pineland Farms XC — Wed 11:45p machine groomed 2 – 7 base 12 of 12 trails 6 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.

Quarry Road XC — Wed 5:42p packed powder machine groomed 10 – 30 base 20 of 20 trails 8 miles

Massachusetts

Berkshire East — Wed 7:37a machine groomed 10 – 40 base 29 of 34 trails 85% open, 160 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Thu: 5p-9p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Blue Hills Boston — Wed 7:59a wet granular machine groomed 24 – 24 base 14 of 15 trails, 93% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Wed: 1p-9p; Thu-Fri: 10-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-8p; Feb 15-19: 8a-8p.

Bousquet — Wed 7:50a machine groomed 20 – 30 base 12 of 23 trails, 52% open 4 of 5 lifts, Mon/Tue/Thu: 12p-8p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Thu-Tue; Feb 16-18: 9a-9p.

Bradford — Wed 8:01p frozen granular machine groomed 19 – 30 base 9 of 15 trails 60% open, 15 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Wed-Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun; Feb 19: 8:30-4:30, 5p-9p.

Catamount — Wed 12:58p 2 new machine groomed 18 – 32 base 40 of 40 trails 95% open, 10 miles, 128 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed: 9a-8p Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Jiminy Peak — Wed 6:36a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 24 – 60 base 43 of 45 trails 96% open, 13 miles, 165 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p; Feb 16-19: 8:30a-9:30p.

Nashoba Valley — Wed 8:05a machine groomed 32 – 32 base 14 of 17 trails 82% open, 10 of 11 lifts, Wed-Fri: 12p-8p; Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun;Feb 14-20: 9a-8p.

Otis Ridge — Wed 10:58p machine groomed 12 – 19 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Feb 16-19: 9a-9p; Open Wed-Sun.

Ski Butternut — Wed 8:14a machine groomed 28 – 42 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 14 miles, 95 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p; Feb 19: 8:15a-4p.

Ski Ward — Wed 8:30a machine groomed 6 – 36 base 9 of 9 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p; Feb 19/20: 9a-9p.

Wachusett — Wed 6:31a machine groomed 59 – 65 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 112 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 7:30a-9:30p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-9:30p; Feb 16-19: 7:30a-9:30p.

Notchview Reservation XC — Wed 9:19a 2 new loose granular machine groomed 22 – 25 base 24 of 24 trails, 11 miles

New Hampshire

Attitash — Wed 8:36a packed powder machine groomed 32 – 32 base 66 of 68 trails, 97% open 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Feb 15-19: 8:30a-4p.

Black Mountain — Wed 8:05a 1 new loose granular machine groomed 15 – 24 base 42 of 45 trails, 87% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bretton Woods — Wed 3:13p machine groomed 18 – 36 base 63 of 63 trails 100% open, 33 miles, 467 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8a-4p;Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Cannon Mountain — Wed 2:00p machine groomed 18 – 40 base 70 of 97 trails 72% open, 18 miles, 210 acres, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Cranmore — Wed 8:58a machine groomed 18 – 22 base 53 of 57 trails, 92% open 12 miles, 161 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p; Feb 19: 9a-8p.

Crotched Mountain — Wed 8:42a 3 new machine groomed 15 – 30 base 26 of 26 trails, 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-12a; Sun: 9a-5p Feb 19: 9a-12a.

Dartmouth Skiway — Wed 8:45a packed powder machine groomed 12 – 24 base 24 of 28 trails 86% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Gunstock — Wed 8:44p machine groomed 39 – 54 base 48 of 48 trails 100% open, 227 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Thu: 9a-8p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8a-9p; Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine — Wed 2:06p 2 new powder machine groomed 18 – 30 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-6p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Loon Mountain — Wed 3:36p 2 new machine groomed 26 – 36 base 51 of 61 trails, 84% open, 23 miles, 331 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

McIntyre Ski Area — Wed 5:25p machine groomed 24 – 48 base 5 of 9 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-6p.

Mount Sunapee — Wed 8:48a 2 new machine groomed 24 – 24 base 51 of 66 trails, 77% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pats Peak — Wed 4:55p 3 new machine groomed 18 – 30 base 26 of 28 trails 93% open, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-9p; Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Ragged Mountain — Wed 6:31a 2 new machine groomed 18 – 24 base 34 of 57 trails, 60% open, 162 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley — Wed 3:48p 2 new machine groomed 20 – 38 base 61 of 61 trails, 92% open, 254 acres, 10 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8a-3:30p.

Whaleback — Wed 9:19p machine groomed 8 – 20 base 10 of 30 trails, 33% open 4 of 4 lifts, Tue-Fri: 2p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 17,19: 9a-4p Feb 18: 9a-7p; Open Tue-Sun.

Wildcat — Wed 8:50a packed powder machine groomed 18 – 36 base 48 of 48 trails, 100% open 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed 8:37a packed powder machine groomed 10 – 18 base 17 of 34 trails, 25 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Dexters Inn XC — Wed 6:18a variable 4 – 10 base 6 of 20 trails 2 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Eastman XC — Wed Reopen TBA powder machine groomed 4 – 6 base 12 of 14 trails 17 miles Wed-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Feb 15-21: 9a-5p.

Franconia XC — Wed 9:25a hard packed machine groomed 4 – 8 base 8 of 21 trails 11 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Great Glen Trails XC — Wed 7:41a machine groomed 22 – 32 base 35 of 36 trails, 11 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Jackson XC — Wed 7:11a 1 new machine groomed 5 – 8 base 31 of 59 trails 34 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine XC — Wed 2:36p 2 new powder machine groomed 12 – 18 base 17 of 17 trails

Mt Washington Valley XC — Wed 8:04a wet snow machine groomed 9 – 11 base 20 of 31 trails, 28 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Nordic Skier XC — Wed 5:45a 1 – 2 new powder machine groomed 3 – 5 base 33 of 33 trails, 19 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

New Jersey

Campgaw Mountain — Operating no details Mon-Thu: 2p-8p; Fri: 1p-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Mountain Creek — Wed 7:05a machine groomed 24 – 36 base 46 of 46 trails 100% open, 80 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

High Point XC — Wed 6:46a 2 – 3 new packed powder machine groomed 11 – 13 base 6 of 6 trails, 11 miles Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Wed: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p.

New York

Belleayre — Wed 2:33p machine groomed 18 – 42 base 42 of 51 trails 82% open, 147 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Brantling Ski Slopes — Wed 7:11a packed powder machine groomed 12 – 20 base 5 of 9 trails 56% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Thu-Fri: 4p-9p; Sat: 9a-6p; Sun 9a-5p Feb 15-19: 9a-5p; Open Thu-Sun.

Bristol Mountain — Wed 6:25p machine groomed 24 – 60 base 38 of 38 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Buffalo Ski Club — Wed 6:57a machine groomed 14 – 62 base 24 of 41 trails 59% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Wed-Fri: 2p-9p; Sat: 8a-10p; Sun: 10a-5p Open Wed-Sun.

Cockaigne — Wed 6:58a 3 new machine groomed 18 – 49 base 4 of 15 trails 27% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon/Wed-Fri: 3p-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-5p Open Wed-Mon.

Dry Hill — Wed 6:58a machine groomed 12 – 48 base 7 of 7 trails, 100% open 2 of 3 lifts, Wed/Thu: 5p-10p; Fri: 5p-10p; Sat: 10a-10p; Sun: 10a-5p Open Wed-Sun.

Four Seasons — Wed 7:07a packed powder machine groomed 12 – 24 base 6 of 6 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu-Fri: 5p-9p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Thu-Sun.

Gore Mountain — Wed 4:22p 1 new packed powder machine groomed 11 – 32 base 75 of 110 trails, 96% open, 30 miles, 334 acres, 13 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu-Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Greek Peak — Wed 6:24p machine groomed 28 – 52 base 55 of 56 trails 98% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p;Sun: 8:30a-5p Feb 19: 8:30a-9p.

Holiday Mountain — Wed 6:59a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 4 of 16 trails 25% open, 1 of 6 lifts, Thu: 3p-9p;Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p Open Thu-Sun.

Holiday Valley — Wed 7:43a 2 new machine groomed 27 – 67 base 60 of 60 trails, 100% open, 35 miles, 277 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-9p Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

HoliMont — Wed 7:12a machine groomed 30 – 37 base 55 of 56 trails, 98% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p (Members Only).

Hunter Mountain — Wed 6:08a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 24 – 36 base 47 of 67 trails, 70% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Kissing Bridge — Wed 7:13a machine groomed 6 – 56 base 24 of 40 trails 60% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Tue-Wed: 10a-9p; Thu-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat:8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p; Open Tue-Sun.

Labrador Mountain — Wed 7:14a machine groomed 24 – 54 base 23 of 23 trails 100% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4:30p; Tue-Thu: 9a-9p; Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Maple Ski Ridge — Wed 9:26a machine groomed 15 – 60 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Wed-Fri: 3p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Feb 18-19: 9a-6p.

McCauley — Wed 2:24p machine groomed 12 – 50 base 20 of 23 trails, 87% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p; Open Wed-Mon.

Mount Peter — Wed 7:00a machine groomed 36 – 72 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Wed/Thu: 10a-7p; Fri: 10a-8p; Sat 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-6p; Feb 16: 8:30a-6p; Open Wed-Sun.

Oak Mountain — Wed 6:03p packed powder machine groomed 12 – 48 base 18 of 22 trails 82% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Peek n Peak — Wed 4:39p packed powder machine groomed 12 – 48 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 25 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9:30a-9p; Fri: 9:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-1a; Sun 8:30a-9p.

Plattekill — Wed 7:15a machine groomed 24 – 32 base 37 of 38 trails 97% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Fri: 8:45a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p Open Fri-Sun; Feb 15-18: 8:45a-4:15p.

Royal Mountain — Wed 7:16a machine groomed 15 – 24 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;Feb 13-21: 9a-4p.

Snow Ridge — Wed 6:18p machine groomed 18 – 42 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Wed: 10a-4p; Thu/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun; Feb 18-19: 9a-4p.

Song Mountain — Wed 7:17a machine groomed 24 – 54 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Tue-Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Tue-Sun; Feb 15-19: 9a-9p.

Swain — Wed 3:23p 1 new packed powder machine groomed 30 – 60 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 10 miles, 120 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Wed: 1p-9p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Thunder Ridge — Wed 7:26p powder machine groomed 18 – 36 base 19 of 22 trails 86% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p Feb 18-21: 9a-9p.

Titus Mountain — Wed 7:18a packed powder machine groomed 22 – 26 base 50 of 50 trails 100% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10-4:30p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Toggenburg — Wed 2:51p machine groomed 16 – 64 base 21 of 25 trails 84% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p Feb 18-20: 9a-9p.

West Mountain — Wed 7:19a machine groomed 31 – 43 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 10a-9; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p Feb 16-19: 8:30a-9p.

Whiteface — Wed 12:53p 1 new packed powder machine groomed 34 – 42 base 80 of 87 trails 90% open, 20 miles, 242 acres, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Willard Mountain — Wed 5:56p machine groomed 16 – 28 base 14 of 18 trails 78% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Wed: 5p-9p; Thu: 12p-9p; Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Open Wed-Sun.

Windham Mountain — Wed 1:56p 3 – 4 new packed powder machine groomed 24 – 36 base 46 of 54 trails, 85% open, 268 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Feb 19-21: No walk up tickets available.

Woods Valley — Wed 7:20a machine groomed 24 – 46 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Wed-Thu: 4p-9p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun; Feb 15-16: 9a-8p.

Cascade XC — Wed 7:02a powder 3 – 3 base 9 miles

Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Garnet Hill Lodge XC — Wed No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 10 – 14 base 45 of 34 trails, 28 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Gore Mountain XC — Wed No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 11 – 26 base 11 of 12 trails, 2 miles Wed-Fri: 3p-6p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-6p Sat 2/13-Sun 2/21: 8:30a-6p.

Lapland Lake XC — Wed 10:37a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 12 – 16 base 16 of 17 trails, 22 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Olympic Sports Complex XC — Wed 8:08a 1 new frozen granular machine groomed 8 – 36 base 20 of 24 trails, 31 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Osceola Tug Hill XC — Wed 5:52a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 30 – 32 base 18 of 18 trails, 17 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p.

Pineridge XC — Wed 6:12a 1 new powder machine groomed 7 – 9 base 19 of 19 trails 19 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski Osceola — Wed 7:38a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 12 miles

Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p.

Pennsylvania

Bear Creek — Wed 4:09a 3 – 5 new packed powder machine groomed 24 – 52 base 23 of 23 trails, 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu:9a-9p; Fri: 9a -10p Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Blue Knob — Wed 6:23a 2 new frozen granular machine groomed 36 – 40 base 26 of 34 trails 76% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Wed: 10a-7p,Thu: 10a-9p;Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 9a-10p, Sun: 9a-8p.

Blue Mountain — Wed 8:52a 1 – 3 new machine groomed 42 – 60 base 40 of 40 trails, 100% open, 16 miles, 171 acres, 9 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.

Camelback — Wed 2:31p 1 – 3 new machine groomed 36 – 36 base 39 of 40 trails, 100% open, 8 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Elk Mountain — Wed 7:37a 4 new machine groomed 36 – 60 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4:30p;Fri: 8:30a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p;Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Hidden Valley — Wed 8:53a 1 new machine groomed 42 – 54 base 26 of 26 trails, 100% open, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4:30p;Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p.

Jack Frost — Wed 8:56a 1 – 2 new machine groomed 24 – 30 base 33 of 34 trails, 97% open, 7 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: JF 9a-4p; BB: 3p-9p Sat/Sun: JF: 8a-4p; BB: Sat: 8a-9p; Sun: 8a-8p.

Liberty Mountain — Wed 8:58a machine groomed 12 – 16 base 19 of 19 trails 100% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Wed: 10a-6p; Thu-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p.

Montage Mountain — Wed 9:01a packed powder machine groomed 24 – 30 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mount Pleasant — Wed 9:02a 1 new machine groomed 18 – 42 base 10 of 10 trails, 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3:30p-9p; Fri: 11a-10p Sat: 9:30a-10p; Sun: 9:30a-9p.

Mystic Mountain at Nemacolin Woodlands — Operating no details 2020-2021 Passholders and Guests Only.

Roundtop — Wed 9:11a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Seven Springs — Wed 9:13a 5 new machine groomed 40 – 48 base 32 of 33 trails, 97% open, 11 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Shawnee Mountain — Wed 9:15a machine groomed 45 – 73 base 20 of 23 trails 87% open, 82 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p; Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Feb 15-21: 9a-9p.

Ski Big Bear — Wed 9:56a 5 new machine groomed 18 – 36 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon: 9a-4:30p; Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8a-9p Sun: 9a-7p; Open Thu-Mon.

Ski Sawmill — Wed 9:16a machine groomed 12 – 36 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Tue/Thu/Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p Open Tue/Thu-Sun.

Spring Mountain — Wed 9:08a 7 new powder machine groomed 36 – 50 base 7 of 8 trails, 95% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30p-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Tussey Mountain — Wed 9:17a machine groomed 10 – 20 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Whitetail — Wed 9:24a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 24 of 25 trails 96% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-5p;Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-8p.

Rhode Island

Yawgoo Valley — Wed 5:28a 2 new machine groomed 12 – 48 base 8 of 12 trails 67% open, 2 miles, 22 acres, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Wed: 3p-8p;Thu/Fri: 10a-8p Sat: 9a-8p;Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 19: 9a-8p.

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Wed 6:49a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 24 – 36 base 71 of 71 trails, 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.

Bromley Mountain — Wed 6:58a 3 new machine groomed 31 – 45 base 35 of 47 trails, 75% open, 144 acres, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Burke Mountain — Wed 6:39a machine groomed 14 – 28 base 34 of 50 trails 68% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jay Peak — Wed 6:19a machine groomed 25 – 49 base 81 of 81 trails 100% open, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Killington — Wed 7:26a machine groomed 36 – 40 base 124 of 155 trails 80% open, 65 miles, 625 acres, 19 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Feb 17-21: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen — Wed 5:37a 1 new variable machine groomed 12 – 18 base 52 of 52 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Feb 16-19: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain — Wed 6:29a 3 new machine groomed 18 – 36 base 33 of 50 trails, 66% open, 20 miles, 130 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed 7:06a packed powder machine groomed 58 – 68 base 12 of 17 trails, 71% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Mount Snow — Wed 7:58a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 55 of 87 trails 63% open, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Okemo Mountain — Wed 7:00a 3 new machine groomed 29 – 35 base 102 of 121 trails, 84% open, 38 miles, 578 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pico — Wed 7:27a packed powder machine groomed 24 – 30 base 40 of 58 trails, 69% open 16 miles, 196 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Feb 18-19: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Ski Quechee — Wed 7:43a 3 – 4 new powder machine groomed 24 – 40 base 13 of 13 trails, 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Feb 15-21: 9a-4p.

Smugglers Notch — Wed 4:27p packed powder machine groomed 16 – 48 base 75 of 78 trails 96% open, 300 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe — Wed 6:49a packed powder machine groomed 24 – 48 base 112 of 116 trails, 97% open 42 miles, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p.

Stratton Mountain — Wed 7:15a 3 new machine groomed 24 – 24 base 91 of 99 trails, 92% open, 484 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush — Wed 6:43a 1 new machine groomed 48 – 72 base 111 of 111 trails 100% open, 53 miles, 484 acres, 16 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-4p (Mt. Ellen)Mon-Fri: 9a-4p (Lincoln Peak); Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Suicide Six — Wed 7:44a 3 new powder machine groomed 14 – 50 base 19 of 24 trails 79% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Viking Nordic XC — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 8 – 24 base 22 of 22 trails, 17 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Wild Wings XC — Wed 7:13a 3 new powder machine groomed 18 – 26 base 7 of 10 trails, 12 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Woodstock XC — Wed 11:21a machine groomed 14 – 25 base 38 of 43 trails 25 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

SOUTHEAST Maryland

Wisp — Wed 7:45a machine groomed 32 – 32 base 24 of 34 trails, 71% open 11 of 16 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-5p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p.

North Carolina

Appalachian Ski — Wed 7:48a machine groomed 70 – 90 base 12 of 12 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Beech Mountain — Wed 7:42a machine groomed 44 – 80 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p.

Cataloochee — Wed 7:59a frozen granular machine groomed 53 – 83 base 17 of 18 trails 94% open, 56 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Sapphire Valley — Wed 7:50a machine groomed 40 – 81 base 2 of 2 trails 100% open, 1 of 3 lifts, Fri: 12p-8p; Sat: 9a-8p;Sun: 9a-6p; Open Fri-Sun.

Sugar Mountain — Wed 7:10a packed powder machine groomed 38 – 92 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p.

Wolf Ridge — Wed 8:57a machine groomed 26 – 68 base 6 of 17 trails 35% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Tennessee

Ober Gatlinburg — Wed 7:47a machine groomed 40 – 55 base 9 of 10 trails 90% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Thu: 12a-7p; Fri: 12a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun 12p-7p.

Virginia

Bryce Resort — Wed 7:43a machine groomed 60 – 60 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4:30p;Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Massanutten — Wed 8:12a machine groomed 44 – 44 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon: 9a-9p; Tue-Thu: 9a-5p;Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

The Homestead — Wed 8:11a machine groomed 48 – 48 base 7 of 10 trails 70% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu: 12p-4:30p; Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Thu-Sun.

Wintergreen — Wed 7:43a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

West Virginia

Canaan Valley — Wed 7:47a frozen granular machine groomed 30 – 40 base 40 of 47 trails 85% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4:30p; Fri: 9a-6p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Snowshoe Mountain — Wed 12:01p machine groomed 55 – 55 base 61 of 60 trails 100% open, 261 acres, 12 of 14 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Timberline Mountain — 9:41a

Winterplace — Wed 7:48a machine groomed 28 – 48 base 9 of 27 trails 33% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon: 9a-9p;Tue/Wed: 9a-4p;Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.

White Grass XC — Wed 8:27a 1 new powder machine groomed 6 – 16 base 45 of 45 trails, 31 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-6p; Sat/Sun: 8a-6p.

