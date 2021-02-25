Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Chestnut Mountain — Wed 7:39a machine groomed 32 – 54 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed/Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p.
Four Lakes Snowsports — Wed 8:30a variable machine groomed 20 – 30 base 6 of 6 trails, 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 4p-10p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-7p.
Snowstar Winter Park — Wed 8:31a machine groomed 21 – 53 base 15 of 15 trails, 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p.
Villa Olivia — Wed 7:41a machine groomed 15 – 15 base 7 of 7 trails 100% open, 2 of 7 lifts, Thu: 5p-9p Fri: 5p-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-8p Open Thu-Sun.
Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.
|Indiana
Paoli Peaks — Wed 8:41a machine groomed 36 – 60 base 15 of 16 trails 94% open, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon: 10a-9p; Tue-Thu: 12p-9p; Fri: 10a-12a Sat: 9a-12aSun: 9a-8p.
Perfect North Slopes — Wed 8:43a machine groomed 16 – 40 base 22 of 23 trails, 96% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon: 10a-9p; Tue-Thu: 12p-9p Fri: 10a-12a; Sat: 9a-12aSun: 9a-8p.
|Iowa
Mt Crescent — Wed 8:57a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 9 of 9 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Wed/Thu: 11a-5p Fri: 11a-9p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
Seven Oaks — Wed 8:58a variable machine groomed 15 – 20 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed/Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 11a-8p; Open Wed-Sun.
Sundown Mountain — Wed 8:29a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Tue-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-12a; Sat: 9a-9p Sun 9a-8p; Open Tue-Sun.
|Michigan
Alpine Valley — Wed 8:45a machine groomed 16 – 24 base 16 of 25 trails 64% open, 2 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p.
Big Powderhorn — Wed 7:48a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 39 of 44 trails 89% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Big Snow Resort — Wed 7:50a machine groomed 21 – 21 base 21 of 56 trails 38% open, 4 of 15 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p.
Bittersweet — Wed 9:32a machine groomed 34 – 36 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 12 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-10p Fri: 10a-10:30p Sat: 9a-10:30p Sun: 9a-9p.
Boyne Highlands — Wed 8:53a machine groomed 47 – 47 base 52 of 55 trails 95% open, 430 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Feb 24-27: 9a-9p.
Boyne Mountain — Wed 8:57a machine groomed 48 – 48 base 50 of 60 trails 83% open, 349 acres, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4:30p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Caberfae Peaks — Wed 9:09a machine groomed 54 – 54 base 34 of 34 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon/Tue: 10a-5p Wed/Thu: 10a-8p Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-8p.
Cannonsburg — Wed 9:33a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 9 of 22 trails 41% open, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 10p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Crystal Mountain — Wed 8:08a machine groomed 48 – 60 base 58 of 58 trails 100% open, 103 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon: 9a-4:30p; Tue-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Marquette — Wed 9:20a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 23 of 27 trails 85% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon/Tue: 11a-5p Wed/Thu: 11a-8:30p Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-5p.
Mont Ripley — Wed 9:25a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 21 of 24 trails 88% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3p-9 Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p.
Mount Bohemia — Wed 9:26a packed powder machine groomed 36 – 36 base 106 of 106 trails 100% open, 620 acres, 2 of 2 lifts, Mon-Wed: 10:30a-4p Thu-Fri: 10:30a-8p Sat: 9:30a-8p Sun: 9:30a-5p.
Mt Brighton — Wed 10:19a machine groomed 43 – 43 base 23 of 25 trails 92% open, 125 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-8p.
Mt Holly — Wed 9:34a machine groomed 24 – 36 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 12 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-9p.
Nubs Nob — Wed 8:07a 3 new machine groomed 26 – 48 base 53 of 53 trails 100% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon, Wed/Thu: 9a-9p; Tue: 9a-4:30p Fri: 9a-4:30p, 6p-10p; Sat: 9a-4:30p, 6p-10p; Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Pine Knob — Wed 9:35a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-9p.
Pine Mountain — Wed 8:07a machine groomed 12 – 36 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon/Thu: 10a-4p, Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Shanty Creek — Wed 8:40a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 42 of 42 trails 100% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4:30p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Snow Snake — Wed 11:17a machine groomed 15 – 20 base 10 of 10 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3p-9p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p.
Swiss Valley — Wed 9:27a machine groomed 25 – 28 base 7 of 11 trails 64% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-7p.
Timber Ridge — Wed 9:28a machine groomed 16 – 28 base 14 of 16 trails 88% open, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Wed: 10a-9p; Thu/Fri: 9a-9:30p Sat: 9:30a-9:30p; Sun: 9:30a-7p.
Treetops — Wed 7:28a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 24 – 52 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Thu: 4p-8p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p Open Thu-Sun.
|Minnesota
Afton Alps — Wed 9:40a variable machine groomed 13 – 25 base 33 of 50 trails 66% open, 14 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-8p.
Andes Tower Hills — Wed 7:42a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 14 of 16 trails 88% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Thu/Fri: 12p-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-8p; Open Thu-Sun.
Buck Hill — Wed 8:30a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Elm Creek — Wed 8:31a machine groomed 11 – 36 base 3 of 3 trails, 100% open 1 of 3 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3p-9p Fri: 12p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Giants Ridge — Wed 9:16a machine groomed 30 – 40 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p.
Hyland Hills Ski Area — Wed 8:32a machine groomed 15 – 15 base 13 of 14 trails, 93% open, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Lutsen Mountains — Wed 8:25a machine groomed 24 – 40 base 60 of 62 trails 97% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mount Kato — Wed 8:23a machine groomed 40 – 40 base 19 of 19 trails 100% open, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon/Tue/Thu: 9:30a-9p Fri: 9:30a-10p Sat: 9:30a-10p Sun: 9:30a-9p; Open Thu-Tue.
Powder Ridge — Wed 8:34a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon/Tue: 3:30p-9p; Wed-Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-9p.
Spirit Mountain — Wed 8:59a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun.
Welch Village — Wed 8:37a machine groomed 30 – 55 base 32 of 60 trails 53% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p.
Wild Mountain — Wed 10:18a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10p-9p; Sat/Sun: 10a-9p.
|Missouri
Hidden Valley — Wed 8:39a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 16 of 17 trails 94% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 1p-9p; Fri: 1p-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-8p.
Snow Creek — Wed 8:43a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 10 of 14 trails 71% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Wed: 4p-9p; Thu: 12p-9p; Fri: 12p-10p Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-8p.
|North Dakota
Huff Hills — Wed 7:44a machine groomed 20 – 30 base 7 of 16 trails 44% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Thu-Sun.
|Ohio
Alpine Valley — Wed 9:45a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 7 of 7 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3:30p-9p Fri: 3:30p-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p.
Boston Mills Brandywine — Wed 9:47a machine groomed 10 – 18 base 18 of 19 trails, 95% open, 9 of 16 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9:30p; Fri: 10a-10; Sat 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-9p.
Mad River — Wed 9:48a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p.
Snow Trails — Wed 8:52a packed powder machine groomed 16 – 40 base 19 of 19 trails 100% open, 40 acres, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
|South Dakota
Terry Peak — Wed 8:34a machine groomed 14 – 18 base 20 of 30 trails 60% open, 11 miles, 350 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Wisconsin
Alpine Valley — Wed 8:49a packed powder machine groomed 10 – 25 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Camp 10 — Wed Reopen 02/27 packed powder machine groomed 10 – 35 base 12 of 15 trails 80% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.
Cascade Mountain — Wed 8:11a machine groomed 18 – 36 base 47 of 47 trails 100% open, 175 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Thu: 11a-8p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p.
Christie Mountain — Reopen 02/26 machine groomed 44 – 46 base Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 10a-10p; Sun: 10a-6p; Open Fri-Sun.
Devils Head — Wed 8:40a machine groomed 30 – 40 base 30 of 30 trails 100% open, 3 of 9 lifts, Mon-Wed: 10a-9p; Thu/Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p.
Granite Peak — Wed 7:43a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 58 of 58 trails 100% open, 160 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Little Switzerland — Wed 2:20p machine groomed 30 – 40 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 4p-9:30p; Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 10a-9:30p Sun 10a-8:30p.
Mountain Top at Grand Geneva — Wed 11:18a packed powder machine groomed 35 – 57 base 19 of 20 trails, 95% open, 5 of 6 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 12p-9p; Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Mt LaCrosse — Wed 8:41a machine groomed 12 – 50 base 13 of 19 trails 68% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon- Thu: 12p-8p; Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun: 10a-7p.
Nordic Mountain — Wed 6:30a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 4:30p-9:30p; Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 10a-10p Sun: 10a-8p.
Rock Snow Park — Wed 2:19p machine groomed 18 – 36 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 4p-9p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-8p.
Sunburst — Wed 8:42a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 8 of 12 trails, 67% open 8 of 9 lifts, Mon: 9:30a-9:30p; Tue-Thu: 4p-9:30p; Fri: 9:30a-9:30p Sat: 9:30a-9:30p Sun: 9:30a-8p.
Trollhaugen — Wed 10:21a machine groomed 6 – 30 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-3a; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-8p.
Tyrol Basin — Wed 8:43a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 20 of 21 trails 95% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 10a-11p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.
Whitecap Mountain — Wed 8:51a machine groomed 14 – 14 base 43 of 43 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Wilmot Mountain — Wed 8:44a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 25 of 25 trails 100% open, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
|Illinois
Sagawau XC — Wed 8:29a variable machine groomed 15 – 20 base 5 of 3 trails, 4 miles
Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|ROCKIES
|Colorado
Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:32a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 49 – 49 base 135 of 147 trails, 93% open, 1368 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Aspen Highlands — Wed 4:15a 1 new packed powder 47 – 57 base 110 of 122 trails, 90% open, 1009 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Aspen Mountain — Wed 4:13a 1 new packed powder 38 – 43 base 76 of 76 trails, 100% open, 675 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Beaver Creek — Wed 6:05a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 43 – 43 base 144 of 150 trails, 96% open, 1744 acres, 22 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Bluebird Backcountry — Wed 7:50a 3 new powder machine groomed 41 – 58 base 12 of 12 trails, 100% open, 780 acres Mon, Thu/Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Breckenridge — Wed 6:23a packed powder machine groomed 48 – 48 base 137 of 187 trails 73% open, 2219 acres, 33 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Buttermilk — Wed 4:14a 1 new packed powder 32 – 34 base 43 of 44 trails 98% open, 470 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Cooper — Wed 5:39a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 42 – 50 base 59 of 59 trails 100% open, 470 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Copper Mountain — Wed 6:50a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 38 – 38 base 145 of 158 trails, 92% open, 2288 acres, 22 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Crested Butte — Wed 6:08a packed powder machine groomed 52 – 52 base 118 of 121 trails 98% open, 1451 acres, 15 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Echo Mountain — Wed 8:02a 4 new hard packed machine groomed 18 – 18 base 7 of 8 trails 88% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon/Tue: 10a-5p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.
Eldora — Wed 5:54a 6 new machine groomed 48 – 48 base 64 of 65 trails 98% open, 10 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Granby Ranch — Wed 6:52a packed powder machine groomed 28 – 28 base 39 of 41 trails 95% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Hesperus Ski Area — Wed 12:14p machine groomed 8 – 12 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 60 acres, 1 of 1 lift Thu-Fri: 4p-9p; Sat:10a-9p; Sun:10a-5p Open Thu-Sun.
Howelsen Hill — Wed 6:53a packed powder machine groomed 32 – 32 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 11a-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.
Irwin — Wed 7:14a variable 60 – 60 base Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.
Keystone — Wed 5:59a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 42 – 42 base 121 of 129 trails 94% open, 3049 acres, 20 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Loveland — Wed 4:53a 2 new powder machine groomed 47 – 47 base 75 of 94 trails 80% open, 1165 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Monarch — Wed 5:40a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 43 – 45 base 62 of 64 trails 97% open, 776 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powderhorn — Wed 6:45a packed powder machine groomed 43 – 43 base 50 of 50 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Purgatory — Wed 5:51a packed powder machine groomed 48 – 53 base 105 of 105 trails 100% open, 1650 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Silverton Mountain — Wed 6:14a powder 50 – 110 base 69 of 69 trails, 100% open, 26819 acres, 1 of 1 lift Thu-Sun: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Snowmass — Wed 4:13a 2 new packed powder 42 – 59 base 93 of 93 trails 100% open, 3246 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Steamboat — Wed 7:33a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 79 – 79 base 169 of 169 trails 100% open, 2902 acres, 15 of 18 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-4p/5:30p-8:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.
Sunlight — Wed 4:34a packed powder machine groomed 46 – 48 base 72 of 72 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Telluride — Wed 5:20a packed powder machine groomed 40 – 52 base 135 of 147 trails 92% open, 1347 acres, 17 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Vail — Wed 6:01a 4 new powder machine groomed 53 – 53 base 195 of 195 trails 100% open, 5255 acres, 30 of 31 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Winter Park — Wed 7:13a packed powder machine groomed 58 – 58 base 158 of 168 trails 95% open, 2630 acres, 19 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Wolf Creek — Wed 7:18a powder machine groomed 96 – 104 base 133 of 133 trails 100% open, 42 miles, 1600 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
|Montana
Big Sky — Wed 6:54a packed powder machine groomed 56 – 96 base 284 of 317 trails 90% open, 5522 acres, 36 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Blacktail Mountain — Wed 6:36a powder machine groomed 52 – 52 base 27 of 27 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p Open Wed-Sun.
Bridger Bowl — Wed 6:25a packed powder machine groomed 69 – 69 base 75 of 75 trails 100% open, 2000 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Discovery — Wed 5:45a machine groomed 40 – 60 base 64 of 74 trails 86% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.
Great Divide — Wed 7:51a packed powder machine groomed 45 – 52 base 107 of 107 trails 100% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Wed-Thu: 10a-4p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.
Lost Trail — Wed 7:05a powder machine groomed 74 – 80 base 39 of 69 trails 57% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Montana Snowbowl — Wed 6:57a powder machine groomed 38 – 80 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Mon.
Red Lodge — Wed 5:55a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 30 – 41 base 68 of 70 trails 97% open, 1144 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Showdown — Wed 5:55a packed powder machine groomed 43 – 50 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 640 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.
Whitefish — Wed 6:42a packed powder machine groomed 30 – 106 base 107 of 113 trails 100% open, 3000 acres, 11 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p; Sun: 9a-4p.
|New Mexico
Angel Fire — Wed 5:20a powder machine groomed 39 – 39 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Pajarito — Wed 6:38a machine groomed 23 – 23 base 32 of 44 trails, 73% open 4 of 7 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Red River — Wed 6:02a 2 new machine groomed 50 – 50 base 63 of 64 trails 98% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sipapu — Wed 5:47a packed powder machine groomed 37 – 43 base 33 of 43 trails, 77% open 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Ski Apache — Wed 9:32a machine groomed 44 – 44 base 17 of 55 trails 31% open, 3 of 10 lifts, sm Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Ski Santa Fe — Wed 6:53a machine groomed 56 – 56 base 81 of 86 trails 94% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:15p.
Taos — Wed 5:38a 2 new variable machine groomed 55 – 67 base 105 of 110 trails 96% open, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Utah
Alta — Wed 6:24a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 106 – 106 base 103 of 116 trails 89% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p.
Beaver Mountain — Wed 6:29a 2 new powder machine groomed 67 – 67 base 48 of 48 trails, 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Brian Head — Wed 6:32a 5 new packed powder machine groomed 49 – 49 base 67 of 71 trails 94% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p.
Brighton — Wed 6:34a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 83 – 83 base 65 of 66 trails 98% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p.
Cherry Peak — Wed 6:34a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 51 – 51 base 28 of 38 trails 74% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Thu: 5p-9p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun 9a-4p.
Deer Valley — Wed 7:16a 2 new machine groomed 55 – 55 base 102 of 103 trails, 99% open, 2005 acres, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Eagle Point — Wed Reopen 02/26 packed powder machine groomed 50 – 50 base 32 of 40 trails 80% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon, Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p Open Fri-Mon.
Nordic Valley — Wed 3:23p packed powder machine groomed 35 – 35 base 22 of 26 trails 85% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-7p; Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun: 10a-4p.
Park City — Wed 6:34a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 52 – 69 base 321 of 341 trails 94% open, 6610 acres, 41 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powder Mountain — Wed 5:46a 4 new hard packed machine groomed 60 – 70 base 154 of 154 trails, 100% open, 8500 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Snowbasin — Wed 5:50a packed powder machine groomed 88 – 88 base 106 of 106 trails 100% open, 28 miles, 3000 acres, 12 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Snowbird — Wed 5:45a 2 new machine groomed 90 – 90 base 108 of 169 trails 64% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Solitude — Wed 7:23a 5 new variable machine groomed 76 – 76 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sundance — Wed 6:36a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 46 – 46 base 40 of 45 trails 89% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed, Fri: 9a-9p; Tue, Thu: 9a-4:30p Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4:30p.
|Wyoming
Grand Targhee — Wed 7:34a packed powder machine groomed 102 – 113 base 95 of 95 trails 100% open, 45 miles, 2602 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Hogadon — Wed 6:50p machine groomed 15 – 15 base 28 of 28 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Jackson Hole — Wed 6:40a packed powder machine groomed 42 – 110 base 118 of 133 trails 89% open, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge — Wed Reopen 02/26 machine groomed 40 – 42 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open, 8 miles, 300 acres, 2 of 2 lifts, Fri: 9:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Sleeping Giant — Wed 8:20a powder machine groomed 38 – 72 base 49 of 49 trails 100% open, 15 miles, 184 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, Tue: 9a-3p; Fri: 9a-4p Sat: 9a-7p; Sun: 9a-4p; Open Tue, Fri-Sun.
Snow King — Wed 9:31a packed powder machine groomed 44 – 50 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 8a-7p Sun: 9a-4p.
Snowy Range — Wed 4:33a 2 new powder machine groomed 73 – 80 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
White Pine — Wed Reopen 02/26 machine groomed 15 – 30 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 370 acres, 2 of 2 lifts, Mon/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Mon.
Grand Targhee XC — Wed 7:31a packed powder machine groomed 102 – 113 base 5 of 5 trails 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|PACIFIC SOUTH
|Arizona
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:21a machine groomed 40 – 40 base 48 of 55 trails 87% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sunrise Park — Wed 8:58a machine groomed 40 – 45 base 31 of 70 trails 44% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|California
Alpine Meadows — Wed 6:22a machine groomed 70 – 115 base 93 of 103 trails 90% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Bear Mountain — Wed 7:20a machine groomed 46 – 60 base 29 of 30 trails 97% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun:9a-4p.
Bear Valley — Wed 8:24a machine groomed 74 – 74 base 53 of 75 trails 71% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9:30p-3:30p; Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Boreal — Wed 7:15a machine groomed 87 – 87 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open 7 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
China Peak — Wed 7:17a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 54 of 54 trails 100% open, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon,Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Dodge Ridge — Wed 5:37a packed powder machine groomed 46 – 52 base 64 of 67 trails 96% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 7:22a variable machine groomed 28 – 30 base 63% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Heavenly — Wed 7:36a machine groomed 52 – 78 base 97 of 97 trails, 98% open 7 miles, 4700 acres, 25 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Pass Holder Appreciation Mondays 8:30a-4p.
Homewood — Wed 6:13a packed powder machine groomed 46 – 90 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 1260 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
June — Wed 10:10a machine groomed 60 – 60 base 43 of 41 trails, 100% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Kirkwood — Wed 8:26a packed powder machine groomed 65 – 70 base 85 of 86 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 10 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mammoth — Wed 9:16a machine groomed 110 – 110 base 154 of 154 trails 94% open, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mountain High — Wed 5:49a machine groomed 14 – 30 base 25 of 59 trails 42% open, 8 of 14 lifts, sm Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Mt Shasta — Wed 7:58a variable machine groomed 63 – 63 base 31 of 32 trails 97% open, 425 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p.
Northstar — Wed 5:45a machine groomed 26 – 73 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open, 2944 acres, 15 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 6:13a machine groomed 50 – 93 base 45 of 46 trails 100% open, 2000 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Snow Summit — Wed 7:25a machine groomed 60 – 60 base 26 of 32 trails 79% open, 14 of 15 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8:30a-6p Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Snow Valley — Wed 7:28a machine groomed 20 – 48 base 17 of 30 trails 57% open, 4 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Soda Springs — Wed 7:18a machine groomed 85 – 85 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Squaw Valley — Wed 6:20a machine groomed 50 – 96 base 147 of 158 trails 93% open, 22 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sugar Bowl — Wed 6:19a machine groomed 68 – 111 base 102 of 103 trails 99% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.
Tahoe Donner — Wed 7:54a machine groomed 54 – 54 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Wed 7:56a machine groomed 32 – 70 base 1717 miles
Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Diamond Peak — Wed 6:34a machine groomed 55 – 70 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 16303 miles, 655 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Nevada
Lee Canyon — Wed 7:18a machine groomed 25 – 25 base 25 of 30 trails 83% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|California
Mt Rose — Wed 6:53a machine groomed 50 – 78 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open 1200 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|PACIFIC NORTH
|Idaho
Bogus Basin — Wed 6:26a packed powder machine groomed 75 – 80 base 72 of 82 trails, 2600 acres 7 of 10 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Brundage — Wed 5:06a packed powder machine groomed 82 – 105 base 67 of 67 trails, 25 miles 1920 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Lookout Pass — Wed 11:45a 7 new powder machine groomed 68 – 98 base 38 of 38 trails 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Pebble Creek — Wed 7:48a packed powder machine groomed 32 – 69 base 30 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Pomerelle — Wed 7:44a machine groomed 76 – 88 base 18 of 24 trails, 3 of 3 lifts 75% open, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p.
Schweitzer Mountain — Wed 12:00p packed powder machine groomed 66 – 90 base 91 of 92 trails 9 of 10 lifts, 99% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30pp.
Silver Mountain — Wed 6:49a powder machine groomed 82 – 88 base 75 of 80 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 94% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Soldier Mountain — Wed 12:27p machine groomed 46 – 60 base 36 of 36 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Sun Valley — Wed 5:48a packed powder machine groomed 88 – 107 base 124 of 128 trails 16 of 17 lifts, 97% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Tamarack — Wed 5:45a packed powder machine groomed 48 – 79 base 48 of 48 trails, 1100 acres 5 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Oregon
Anthony Lakes — Wed 5:41a packed powder machine groomed 85 – 85 base 1 of 1 lift 100% open Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Hoodoo — Wed 6:58a machine groomed 91 – 91 base 33 of 40 trails, 5 of 5 lifts 83% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mt Ashland — Wed Reopen 02/25 packed powder machine groomed 63 – 67 base 40 of 44 trails 240 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:40a machine groomed 111 – 121 base 121 of 121 trails 2800 acres, 9 of 15 lifts, 65% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:49a powder machine groomed 146 – 172 base 70 of 87 trails 8 of 12 lifts, 80% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed 6:37a powder machine groomed 65 – 91 base 65 of 65 trails 5 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Timberline — Wed 6:53a powder machine groomed 168 – 168 base 6 of 9 lifts, 67% open Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4p.
Willamette Pass — Wed 7:09a packed powder machine groomed 48 – 75 base 2 of 6 lifts, 33% open Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
|Washington
49 Degrees North — Wed Reopen 02/26 machine groomed 75 – 132 base 82 of 89 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 92% open, Mon/Tue, Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Fri-Tue.
Bluewood — Wed 7:01a powder 97 – 117 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Crystal Mountain — Wed 11:01a 3 new powder machine groomed 136 – 136 base 83 of 85 trails, 2300 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p ,
Loup Loup Ski Bowl — Wed 7:07a packed powder machine groomed 72 – 76 base 10 of 10 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Wed, Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p; Open Wed Fri-Sun.
Mission Ridge — Wed 6:52a machine groomed 55 – 57 base 56 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Baker — Wed 5:21a 5 new powder machine groomed 186 – 200 base 38 of 38 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Mt Spokane — Wed 6:56a machine groomed 65 – 100 base 52 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.
Stevens Pass — Wed 6:36a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 168 – 168 base 56 of 77 trails 14 of 14 lifts, 73% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 6:40a 2 new powder machine groomed 123 – 123 base 27 of 83 trails, 5 of 26 lifts, 33% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed 6:41a 2 new powder machine groomed 144 – 250 base 15 of 24 trails, 2 of 5 lifts, 63% open, Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p Open Tue-Sun.
White Pass — Wed 6:43a 3 new powder machine groomed 96 – 151 base 47 of 47 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.
|CANADA
|British Columbia
Apex Mountain — Wed 9:11a powder machine groomed 103 – 103 base 80 of 80 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.
Baldy Mountain — Wed 9:16a machine groomed 83 – 83 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.
Big White — Wed 7:34a 2 new machine groomed 92 – 92 base 118 of 119 trails 99% open, 12 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-3:30p.
Cypress Mountain — Wed 9:20a powder machine groomed 101 – 168 base 29 of 53 trails 55% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 9:29a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 14 trails 86% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.
Fernie Alpine — Wed 7:02a packed powder machine groomed 39 – 87 base 115 of 142 trails 81% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Grouse Mountain — Wed 6:13a 5 new powder machine groomed 120 – 154 base 32 of 33 trails, 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Hudson Bay — Wed 9:44a machine groomed 55 – 55 base 41 of 41 trails, 100% open 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.
Kicking Horse — Wed 3:32a powder machine groomed 93 – 178 base 128 of 129 trails 99% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Kimberley — Wed 3:56a machine groomed 38 – 47 base 80 of 80 trails, 100% open 5 of 5 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.
Manning Park Resort — Wed 9:32a powder machine groomed 91 – 91 base 26 of 34 trails 76% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mount Seymour — Wed 9:33a machine groomed 126 – 185 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p Mar 13-28: 8:30a-9:30p.
Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 9:35a variable machine groomed 80 – 123 base 81 of 81 trails, 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Panorama Mountain — Wed 5:55a powder machine groomed 31 – 54 base 135 of 135 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powder King — Wed 4:45a 6 new machine groomed 55 – 122 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.
RED Mountain Resort — Wed 7:40a 5 new powder machine groomed 39 – 82 base 118 of 119 trails, 99% open, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.
Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 9:38a machine groomed 96 – 96 base 36 of 75 trails 48% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.
Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Wed 7:14a 9 new powder machine groomed 163 – 164 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
SilverStar — Wed 6:19a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 66 – 74 base 131 of 133 trails 98% open, 9 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Sun Peaks — Wed 8:33a 2 new machine groomed 72 – 82 base 137 of 137 trails 100% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:15a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 6:08a 4 new powder machine groomed 103 – 103 base 240 of 240 trails, 100% open, 8171 acres, 22 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.
Whitewater — Wed 5:48a 2 new powder machine groomed 102 – 102 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
|Manitoba
Asessippi Ski Area — Wed 1:02p 1 new machine groomed 44 – 52 base 18 of 26 trails, 69% open, 2 of 5 lifts Mon: 9:30a-4:30p Thu/Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat: 9:30a-7p; Sun: 9:30a-4:30p.
|Quebec
Bromont — Wed 10:58a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 110 of 141 trails, 78% open 9 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10:30p.
Camp Fortune — Wed 10:59a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 20 of 25 trails 80% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
Le Massif — Wed 6:25a 1 new machine groomed 21 – 21 base 49 of 53 trails 92% open, 3 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:15p.
Mont Belu — Wed 11:22a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 3 of 14 trails, 21% open 1 of 2 lifts Wed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p/6p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mont Blanc — Wed 11:00a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 42 of 42 trails, 100% open 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Cascades — Wed 11:02a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Mont Gleason — Wed 11:24a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 20 of 25 trails 80% open, 5 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 2p-7:30p; Sat: 3p-7:30p Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.
Mont Habitant — Wed 11:03a machine groomed 14 – 14 base 10 of 11 trails 91% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-7p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-7p.
Mont Orford — Wed 11:05a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 43 of 61 trails, 70% open 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Rigaud — Wed 11:06a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p.
Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:02a 1 new machine groomed 6 – 12 base 67 of 71 trails 94% open, 43 miles, 547 acres, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Ste Marie — Wed 11:07a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mont Sutton — Wed 6:27a powder machine groomed 28 – 45 base 60 of 60 trails 100% open, 25 miles, 230 acres, 6 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Owls Head — Wed 11:08a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 45 of 52 trails, 87% open 4 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Ski La Reserve — Wed 11:10a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 37 of 40 trails 93% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-3:45p; Fri: 11a-3p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Sommet Edelweiss — Wed 11:13a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 17 of 20 trails 85% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon/Wed-Fri: 9a-8:30pp; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8:30p Open Wed-Mon Mar 01-05: 9a-8:30p.
Sommet Gabriel — Wed 11:26a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 22 of 21 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Feb 27/28: 8a-5p Mar 01-05: 9a-5p Mar 06/07: 8:30a-5p.
Sommet Morin Heights — Wed 11:28a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 25 of 35 trails 71% open, 3 of 5 lifts Wed/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 8a-7p Open Wed-Sun Mar 01-05: 9a-7p.
Sommet Olympia — Wed 11:29a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 29 of 37 trails 78% open, 3 of 6 lifts Wed/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 8a-7p Open Wed-Sun Mar 01-05: 9a-7p.
Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 11:14a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 39 of 40 trails 98% open, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-7p; Sat/Sun: 8a-7p.
Stoneham — Wed 6:33a 2 new machine groomed 20 – 20 base 36 of 43 trails 86% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-7p.
Tremblant — Wed 5:35a 9 new powder machine groomed 30 – 50 base 102 of 102 trails 100% open, 751 acres, 12 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
versant Avila — Wed 11:15a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-7p; Sat/Sun: 8a-7p.
Vorlage — Wed 11:17a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 17 of 18 trails, 94% open 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-8:30p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p.
|Ontario
Batawa Ski Hill — Wed 11:56a wet snow machine groomed 118 – 118 base 9 of 11 trails 82% open, 2 of 3 lifts Wed-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun.
Blue Mountain — Wed 4:30a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 41 of 43 trails 95% open, 348 acres, 9 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Boler Mountain — Wed 11:52a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Tue-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9:30p Open Tue-Sun.
Brimacombe — Wed 11:35a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 17 of 21 trails, 81% open 5 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30a; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Calabogie Peaks — Wed 8:08a machine groomed 20 – 24 base 24 of 24 trails 90% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Chicopee — Wed 11:36a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 11 of 14 trails, 79% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Dagmar Ski Resort — Wed 12:00p packed powder machine groomed 47 – 47 base 17 of 18 trails 94% open, 4 of 6 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p; Sun:9a-8p Open Wed-Sun.
Glen Eden — Wed 11:42a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 15 of 17 trails, 88% open 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Hidden Valley — Wed 11:44a machine groomed 51 – 51 base 13 of 15 trails 87% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Mon.
Hockley Valley — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 31 – 31 base 13 of 15 trails, 87% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p, 5p-9p; Sat: 9a-4:30p, 5p-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Lakeridge Ski Resort — Wed 11:54a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 16 of 18 trails 89% open, 6 of 6 lifts Tue/Wed: 12p-9:30p; Thu/Fri: 10a-9:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-9:30p; Open Tue-Sun.
Mt Pakenham — Wed 7:18a 4 new machine groomed 31 – 35 base 10 of 10 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p Open Tue-Sun.
Mt St Louis Moonstone — Wed 11:47a machine groomed 16 – 31 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 6 of 13 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4:30p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Sir Sams — Wed 12:03p machine groomed 20 – 24 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open 4 of 7 lifts Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.
Snow Valley — Wed 11:49a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
|Nova Scotia
Martock — Wed 1:42p machine groomed 12 – 12 base 10 of 11 trails, 91% open 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-9:30p; Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-9p.
|New Brunswick
Crabbe Mountain — Wed 12:40p machine groomed 12 – 12 base 31 of 34 trails 91% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
|Alberta
Banff Norquay — Wed 7:50a powder machine groomed 50 – 50 base 56 of 60 trails 93% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p; Sat: 9a-4p/5p-9p Sun: 9a-4p.
Canada Olympic Park — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 12 – 12 base 3 of 3 trails, 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 1p-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Canyon — Wed 10:45a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 20 of 22 trails, 91% open 5 of 5 lifts Wed: 10a-9p Thu/Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
Castle Mountain — Wed 5:46a powder machine groomed 42 – 79 base 94 of 95 trails 99% open, 3592 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.
Lake Louise — Wed 6:03a powder machine groomed 59 – 73 base 157 of 160 trails 98% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Marmot Basin — Wed 8:35a packed powder machine groomed 50 – 50 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Nakiska — Wed 6:26a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 74 of 79 trails, 94% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sunshine Village — Wed 5:08a powder machine groomed 76 – 275 base 132 of 145 trails 91% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|ALASKA
|Alaska
Alyeska Resort — Wed 6:31a machine groomed 38 – 141 base 44% open, 4 of 9 lifts Mon-Thu: 10:30a-5:30p Fri: 10:30a-8p; Sat: 10:30a-8p Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.
Eaglecrest — Wed 6:39a machine groomed 49 – 131 base 36 of 36 trails, 100% open 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
|CANADA
|Quebec
Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 6:03a 1 new machine groomed 12 – 16 base 18 of 18 trails, 114 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
